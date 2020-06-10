1604 Parkside Circle

Amenities

Beautiful Three Bedroom Home Available In Lafayette - This home is located in a small HOA regulated community. Within walking distance of a spacious city park, basketball courts, playground and city water park. Local shopping, restaurants and RTD bus stops are with a couple minutes walk. Close access to Highway 287, US 36 and I-25. New paint upon move in. The monthly rent does include a landscape company mowing the front and back yards. The tenant will still be responsible for watering and weeding the yards and all plantlife on the property and shoveling snow from the driveway and sidewalk.



No Pets Allowed



