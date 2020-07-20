All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1500 Centaur Court

1500 Centaur Court · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Centaur Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1500 Centaur Court Available 06/16/19 Cozy 2 BD/1.5 BA Townhouse in Lafayette - Available 6/16/19 - This cozy 2 BD/1 full BA and two .5 BA townhouse in Lafayette was just recently renovated with new carpet, paint, garage door, and backyard landscaping. The home includes a 1 car attached garage, and finished basement rec room. Large south facing glass doors and windows on the main level allow plenty of sunshine in the winter. Sliding doors open from the living room to the private, fully fenced backyard, concrete patio and grass. Kitchen features marble countertops. The backyard is south facing and perfect for a small kitchen garden with plenty of sunshine year round. Two bedrooms on the upper-level share a full bath and the master bedroom feature a spacious walk-in closet.

This home is ideally located near HWY 287 and East South Boulder Road for quick access to Louisville, Broomfield, and Boulder. Although it is ideally located near highways, it is still a nice and quiet neighborhood with minimal traffic. The prime location allows the property to be near downtown Louisville and downtown Lafayette. It is near shops, restaurants, schools, and parks.

Schools: Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle School, Centaurus High School.

Cats are okay with non-refundable deposit.
Dogs negotiable with a non-refundable pet deposit.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!!!

(RLNE4146791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Centaur Court have any available units?
1500 Centaur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1500 Centaur Court have?
Some of 1500 Centaur Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Centaur Court currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Centaur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Centaur Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Centaur Court is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Centaur Court offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Centaur Court offers parking.
Does 1500 Centaur Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Centaur Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Centaur Court have a pool?
No, 1500 Centaur Court does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Centaur Court have accessible units?
No, 1500 Centaur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Centaur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Centaur Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Centaur Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Centaur Court does not have units with air conditioning.
