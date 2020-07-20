Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

1500 Centaur Court Available 06/16/19 Cozy 2 BD/1.5 BA Townhouse in Lafayette - Available 6/16/19 - This cozy 2 BD/1 full BA and two .5 BA townhouse in Lafayette was just recently renovated with new carpet, paint, garage door, and backyard landscaping. The home includes a 1 car attached garage, and finished basement rec room. Large south facing glass doors and windows on the main level allow plenty of sunshine in the winter. Sliding doors open from the living room to the private, fully fenced backyard, concrete patio and grass. Kitchen features marble countertops. The backyard is south facing and perfect for a small kitchen garden with plenty of sunshine year round. Two bedrooms on the upper-level share a full bath and the master bedroom feature a spacious walk-in closet.



This home is ideally located near HWY 287 and East South Boulder Road for quick access to Louisville, Broomfield, and Boulder. Although it is ideally located near highways, it is still a nice and quiet neighborhood with minimal traffic. The prime location allows the property to be near downtown Louisville and downtown Lafayette. It is near shops, restaurants, schools, and parks.



Schools: Ryan Elementary, Angevine Middle School, Centaurus High School.



Cats are okay with non-refundable deposit.

Dogs negotiable with a non-refundable pet deposit.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!!!



