Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

1290 Milo Circle Unit A Available 08/06/20 Amazing Remodeled Townhome Near Old Town Lafayette! - Amazing Remodeled Townhome near Old Town Lafayette! Spacious and bright, high ceilings, new floors, freshly painted, new appliances, and more! You will love townhome living with all the amenities! Large living and dining area and full eat-in kitchen. Lovely fenced in private patio for grilling and evening entertainment. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, plenty of storage and closet space, stackable washer and dryer, and full bathroom.

This townhome is located right near the foot bridge to shopping, groceries, restaurants, breweries and more! Check out Old Town Lafayette and all it has to offer! Close to transportation, schools, hiking/biking and Coal Creek Open Space trail system, Rock Creek trail system. Assigned parking and plenty of visitor parking. Storage on the patio (great for bikes).

Sewer, Water, Trash included. Tenant pays all other utilities.



No Pets Allowed



