Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1290 Milo Circle Unit A

1290 Milo Circle · (303) 565-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1290 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1290 Milo Circle Unit A · Avail. Aug 6

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
1290 Milo Circle Unit A Available 08/06/20 Amazing Remodeled Townhome Near Old Town Lafayette! - Amazing Remodeled Townhome near Old Town Lafayette! Spacious and bright, high ceilings, new floors, freshly painted, new appliances, and more! You will love townhome living with all the amenities! Large living and dining area and full eat-in kitchen. Lovely fenced in private patio for grilling and evening entertainment. Upstairs are two large bedrooms, plenty of storage and closet space, stackable washer and dryer, and full bathroom.
This townhome is located right near the foot bridge to shopping, groceries, restaurants, breweries and more! Check out Old Town Lafayette and all it has to offer! Close to transportation, schools, hiking/biking and Coal Creek Open Space trail system, Rock Creek trail system. Assigned parking and plenty of visitor parking. Storage on the patio (great for bikes).
Sewer, Water, Trash included. Tenant pays all other utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3938081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A have any available units?
1290 Milo Circle Unit A has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A have?
Some of 1290 Milo Circle Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 Milo Circle Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Milo Circle Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Milo Circle Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1290 Milo Circle Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1290 Milo Circle Unit A does offer parking.
Does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1290 Milo Circle Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A have a pool?
No, 1290 Milo Circle Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1290 Milo Circle Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1290 Milo Circle Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1290 Milo Circle Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1290 Milo Circle Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
