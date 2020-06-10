1244 James Cir Unit 5

Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area. Water/trash/snow removal/yard maintenance and Internet and Cable are included. 3 unrelated. Finished basement. 1960 sq ft. No smoking. Small, well behaved dog negotiable. Walking distance to Coal Creek, Waneka Lake, and Centaurus HS, Angevine Middle and Ryan Elementary Schools. For more info and pictures go to our website:
www.RAS-RE.com
Rent is $2000
To set up a showing please call Alli at Roberts and Sons Real Estate at 303-800-5191
Available Aug 1, 2020- (year Lease)