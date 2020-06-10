All apartments in Lafayette
Lafayette, CO
1244 James Cir Unit 5
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1244 James Cir Unit 5

1244 James Circle · (303) 800-5191
Location

1244 James Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area. Water/trash/snow removal/yard maintenance and Internet and Cable are included. 3 unrelated. Finished basement. 1960 sq ft. No smoking. Small, well behaved dog negotiable. Walking distance to Coal Creek, Waneka Lake, and Centaurus HS, Angevine Middle and Ryan Elementary Schools. For more info and pictures go to our website:
www.RAS-RE.com
Rent is $2000
To set up a showing please call Alli at Roberts and Sons Real Estate at 303-800-5191
Available Aug 1, 2020- (year Lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 have any available units?
1244 James Cir Unit 5 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 have?
Some of 1244 James Cir Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 James Cir Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1244 James Cir Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 James Cir Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 James Cir Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1244 James Cir Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 James Cir Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1244 James Cir Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1244 James Cir Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 James Cir Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 James Cir Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1244 James Cir Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.
