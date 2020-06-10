1244 James Cir Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area. Water/trash/snow removal/yard maintenance and Internet and Cable are included. 3 unrelated. Finished basement. 1960 sq ft. No smoking. Small, well behaved dog negotiable. Walking distance to Coal Creek, Waneka Lake, and Centaurus HS, Angevine Middle and Ryan Elementary Schools. For more info and pictures go to our website:

www.RAS-RE.com

Rent is $2000

To set up a showing please call Alli at Roberts and Sons Real Estate at 303-800-5191

Available Aug 1, 2020- (year Lease)