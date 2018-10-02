All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C

1116 Elysian Field Drive · (720) 815-6641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1116 Elysian Field Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1095 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville. Lots of natural light from the large vinyl double-pane picture windows in the Living Room and Dining Room. Enjoy views of open space and Coal Creek Trail from the comfort and privacy of a large balcony deck accessed from the Dining Room. This gem is move-in-ready with: newly installed carpet (2020), a new Garage door on the attached Garage (2020), new roof (2019), new vinyl double pane windows (2013), and full size Kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal (2015). This condo is adjacent to Coal Creek Trail- hikers, runners, dog walkers, and bikers all welcome!

What I love about this home:
This lovely condo is perfectly situated close to the convenience of shopping in Lafayette and the charm of Louisville, yet due to its location next to open space, you are away from the crowds and traffic. The Laundry Room has enough space to store all of your extra stuff so your main space remains uncluttered and open.

This a true rent to own opportunity for a deserving buyer with a good down payment! All credit considered! Call 970-363-4477 for more information and visit www.flippitydoda.com to learn more about how our programs work.

The virtual tour can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRxV4Kq8B74

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5693033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C have any available units?
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C have?
Some of 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C does offer parking.
Does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C have a pool?
No, 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity