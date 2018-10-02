1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville. Lots of natural light from the large vinyl double-pane picture windows in the Living Room and Dining Room. Enjoy views of open space and Coal Creek Trail from the comfort and privacy of a large balcony deck accessed from the Dining Room. This gem is move-in-ready with: newly installed carpet (2020), a new Garage door on the attached Garage (2020), new roof (2019), new vinyl double pane windows (2013), and full size Kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal (2015). This condo is adjacent to Coal Creek Trail- hikers, runners, dog walkers, and bikers all welcome!



What I love about this home:

This lovely condo is perfectly situated close to the convenience of shopping in Lafayette and the charm of Louisville, yet due to its location next to open space, you are away from the crowds and traffic. The Laundry Room has enough space to store all of your extra stuff so your main space remains uncluttered and open.



This a true rent to own opportunity for a deserving buyer with a good down payment! All credit considered! Call 970-363-4477 for more information and visit www.flippitydoda.com to learn more about how our programs work.



The virtual tour can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRxV4Kq8B74



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5693033)