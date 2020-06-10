1102 Chiron Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

RENT or RENT TO -OWN OPTION. available.



LEASING DETAILS::

Rent: $2,295

Deposit: $2,295



RENT-to-OWN OPTION:

- 5K down to be used at closing

- $750 added to monthly rent of $2,295 to = $3,045 monthly payment. Each $750 payment is yours to be used at closing.

- Sales Price = $525K



Want to own your own home now but need to sell yours or need additional time for down payment? Well, here is your perfect opportunity to get into a property now.



This is a fantastic updated 4 bedroom (1 non-conforming), 2 Bath single family home on cul-de-sac + fabulous HUGE, private lot backing up to a park. Wow!!! Approximately 100' of RV/Boat Parking with half of it gated. Store multiple toys in this Non-HOA community! Incredible private backyard. Beautiful 2019 remodled bathrooms and kitchen.



Easy access and Quick Posession. Ready for you!



Features:

- New Roof

- New Gutters

- 2 Car Garage with plenty of additional parking for RV & Boat

- Updated Kitchen

- Trendy Bathrooms

- Designer Lighting

- Newer Carpet

- Wood Floors

- Designer Tile

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Quartz and Granite Counter Tops

- Eat-in Kitchen

- New Furnace

- Newer Water Heater

- 220V on Patio for Hot Tub

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Fabulous huge lot

- Covered Patio

- Window Coverings, Plus so much more!



Call NOW and find out how to get into this beautiful property now!



Jan Marie Young, Realtor

303-718-3191



Property Link:

https://www.tourfactory.com/2129520