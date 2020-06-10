All apartments in Lafayette
1102 Chiron Street - 1
1102 Chiron Street - 1

1102 Chiron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Chiron Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
RENT or RENT TO -OWN OPTION. available.

LEASING DETAILS::
Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $2,295

RENT-to-OWN OPTION:
- 5K down to be used at closing
- $750 added to monthly rent of $2,295 to = $3,045 monthly payment. Each $750 payment is yours to be used at closing.
- Sales Price = $525K

Want to own your own home now but need to sell yours or need additional time for down payment? Well, here is your perfect opportunity to get into a property now.

This is a fantastic updated 4 bedroom (1 non-conforming), 2 Bath single family home on cul-de-sac + fabulous HUGE, private lot backing up to a park. Wow!!! Approximately 100' of RV/Boat Parking with half of it gated. Store multiple toys in this Non-HOA community! Incredible private backyard. Beautiful 2019 remodled bathrooms and kitchen.

Easy access and Quick Posession. Ready for you!

Features:
- New Roof
- New Gutters
- 2 Car Garage with plenty of additional parking for RV & Boat
- Updated Kitchen
- Trendy Bathrooms
- Designer Lighting
- Newer Carpet
- Wood Floors
- Designer Tile
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Quartz and Granite Counter Tops
- Eat-in Kitchen
- New Furnace
- Newer Water Heater
- 220V on Patio for Hot Tub
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fabulous huge lot
- Covered Patio
- Window Coverings, Plus so much more!

Call NOW and find out how to get into this beautiful property now!

Jan Marie Young, Realtor
303-718-3191

Property Link:
https://www.tourfactory.com/2129520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 have any available units?
1102 Chiron Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 have?
Some of 1102 Chiron Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Chiron Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Chiron Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Chiron Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Chiron Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Chiron Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Chiron Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1102 Chiron Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1102 Chiron Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Chiron Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Chiron Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Chiron Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
