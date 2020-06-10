1102 Chiron Street - 1

Amenities
RENT or RENT TO -OWN OPTION. available.
LEASING DETAILS::
Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $2,295
RENT-to-OWN OPTION:
- 5K down to be used at closing
- $750 added to monthly rent of $2,295 to = $3,045 monthly payment. Each $750 payment is yours to be used at closing.
- Sales Price = $525K
Want to own your own home now but need to sell yours or need additional time for down payment? Well, here is your perfect opportunity to get into a property now.
This is a fantastic updated 4 bedroom (1 non-conforming), 2 Bath single family home on cul-de-sac + fabulous HUGE, private lot backing up to a park. Wow!!! Approximately 100' of RV/Boat Parking with half of it gated. Store multiple toys in this Non-HOA community! Incredible private backyard. Beautiful 2019 remodled bathrooms and kitchen.
Easy access and Quick Posession. Ready for you!
Features:
- New Roof
- New Gutters
- 2 Car Garage with plenty of additional parking for RV & Boat
- Updated Kitchen
- Trendy Bathrooms
- Designer Lighting
- Newer Carpet
- Wood Floors
- Designer Tile
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Quartz and Granite Counter Tops
- Eat-in Kitchen
- New Furnace
- Newer Water Heater
- 220V on Patio for Hot Tub
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fabulous huge lot
- Covered Patio
- Window Coverings, Plus so much more!
Call NOW and find out how to get into this beautiful property now!
Jan Marie Young, Realtor
303-718-3191
Property Link:
https://www.tourfactory.com/2129520