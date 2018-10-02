All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1015 Sparta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1015 Sparta Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

1015 Sparta Drive

1015 Sparta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1015 Sparta Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE! GARAGE! A/C! BALCONY! TEXT OR CALL AGAPE 269-240-5604 - LOCATED AT 1015 SPARTA DR. LAFAYETTE, CO
MUST SEE!

RENT IS $2495.

This beautiful multi-level home offers;
- Two wood fireplaces,
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Upgraded bathrooms
- Wood floors in main house, stairs, and office.
- Walk out basement with bedroom, bath, and office or second living room with a fireplace.
- Master Suite with linen and walk-in closet.
- Deck overlooking large yard.
- Plenty of storage throughout the house.
- Two minute walk to Waneka Lake, Hiking, and Biking trails.
- Short drive to downtown Lafayette and Louisville.
- Available immediately.
- Pets will be approved on a case-by-case basis and will require a non-refundable pet deposit.

We require 3x the monthly rent in gross income, verification of gross income, no prior evictions, and no felonies, photo ID, and completed application.

Call or Text Agape- 269-240-5604 for more information or to schedule a showing!
Please mention 1015 Sparta Drive, Lafayette, CO. Serious inquiries only please.

Applications are $45 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.
Thanks for your interest!

(RLNE4902485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Sparta Drive have any available units?
1015 Sparta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1015 Sparta Drive have?
Some of 1015 Sparta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Sparta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Sparta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Sparta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Sparta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Sparta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Sparta Drive offers parking.
Does 1015 Sparta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Sparta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Sparta Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Sparta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Sparta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Sparta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Sparta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Sparta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Sparta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Sparta Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College