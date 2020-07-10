Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

9102 W Belmont Ave Available 07/26/19 Beautiful Governor's Ranch Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home walking distance to the elementary school and community pool.



Updated kitchen with newer appliances, beveled countertops, and cherry cabinets that open up to a beautiful family room centered around a stone, energy efficient fireplace and sprawling birch floors. Office/dinning room off of kitchen with stunning molding and French doors. Great size bedrooms with master having its own private bathroom with heated floors!



Gorgeous corner lot backing to Governor's Ranch walking paths. Covered patio with extended stamp concrete and lighting surrounding the patio.



Unfinished basement with ample storage and extra space for hanging out.



2 car attached garage.

Rent includes use of Governors Ranch clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Lawn mowing and lawn maintenance also included.



Dog negotiable. No smoking. No marijuana. Looking for a 12-18 month lease.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5024920)