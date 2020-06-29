All apartments in Jefferson County
How many bedrooms do you need?
5346 Dunraven Circle

5346 Dunraven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5346 Dunraven Circle, Jefferson County, CO 80403
West Woods West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Gorgeous Luxury Home in Golden - This gorgeous luxury home backs up to North Table Mountain Park in the prestigious Table Rock community. Walk from your backyard to miles of hiking and biking trails. With over 3100 square feet of living space you will have plenty of room to spread out. This home boasts an office, formal living room, formal dining room, eat in gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, double ovens, oversized fridge, wood cabinetry and more. Enjoy the family room with fireplace and included flat panel TV. The master suite has sweeping views of both the park and the mountains, gas fireplace and luxury 5 piece master bath. The upstairs has a huge loft overlooking the family room which is the perfect place for kids to hang out. The three car garage provides plenty of room for cars and toys.

Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy.
This home is sure to lease quickly, so call for your private viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3987686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

