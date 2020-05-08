6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C

Amenities

Resort Style Living - Immaculate Palomino Park 2-bedroom, 3 bath townhome with gleaming manufactured wood floors located in Palomino Park Highlands Ranch, CO. Enjoy resort style living with access to multiple rec. centers, trails, sports courts, pools and spa! Inside enjoy the new kitchen w/stainless appliances, quartz counters and soft close drawers on the cabinets. There is also a nice patio right off the kitchen. Relax by the gas fireplace in the Family/Dining room with vaulted ceilings and built-in desk area. Upstairs there is additional space in the loft. Upstairs the master suit features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large soaking tub with separate water closet. All rooms have ceilings fans and there is a whole house fan to keep things cool in the summer so you dont have to run the AC.



* No smoking

* Cats ok

* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller

* 2 pet maximum

*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities

Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.

* Refundable Security Deposit $2250

* Property Manager: Keyrenter Highlands Ranch Property Management

* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.

Silver Mesa Specific Pet Restrictions:



Prohibited Breeds: The following breeds of dogs are prohibited in Silver Mesa HOA:

Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, American/European Bull Terrier, Chow, German

Shepard, and Akita. In addition, mixes of these breeds are also prohibited.



All dogs must be registered with the Silver Mesa HOA and additional fees may apply.



Total Weight 75 Pounds Maximum; No More Than 2 Dogs Per Unit: Throughout its

lifetime, dogs must weigh 75 pounds or less. If an Owner/Resident owns two (2) dogs

(the maximum number allowable in Silver Mesa), their combined weight may not exceed

75 pounds. No more than two (2) dogs may be owned by any combination of

Owners/Residents in any single Unit.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.



