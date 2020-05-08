All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C

6492 Silver Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6492 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Resort Style Living - Immaculate Palomino Park 2-bedroom, 3 bath townhome with gleaming manufactured wood floors located in Palomino Park Highlands Ranch, CO. Enjoy resort style living with access to multiple rec. centers, trails, sports courts, pools and spa! Inside enjoy the new kitchen w/stainless appliances, quartz counters and soft close drawers on the cabinets. There is also a nice patio right off the kitchen. Relax by the gas fireplace in the Family/Dining room with vaulted ceilings and built-in desk area. Upstairs there is additional space in the loft. Upstairs the master suit features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large soaking tub with separate water closet. All rooms have ceilings fans and there is a whole house fan to keep things cool in the summer so you dont have to run the AC.

The Important Things You Should Know
* No smoking
* Cats ok
* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller
* 2 pet maximum
*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities
Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.
* Refundable Security Deposit $2250
* Property Manager: Keyrenter Highlands Ranch Property Management
* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Rent is subject to change.
Silver Mesa Specific Pet Restrictions:

Prohibited Breeds: The following breeds of dogs are prohibited in Silver Mesa HOA:
Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, American/European Bull Terrier, Chow, German
Shepard, and Akita. In addition, mixes of these breeds are also prohibited.

All dogs must be registered with the Silver Mesa HOA and additional fees may apply.

Total Weight 75 Pounds Maximum; No More Than 2 Dogs Per Unit: Throughout its
lifetime, dogs must weigh 75 pounds or less. If an Owner/Resident owns two (2) dogs
(the maximum number allowable in Silver Mesa), their combined weight may not exceed
75 pounds. No more than two (2) dogs may be owned by any combination of
Owners/Residents in any single Unit.

RESTRICTIONS

This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.

(RLNE5501725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C have any available units?
6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C have?
Some of 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C offers parking.
Does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C has a pool.
Does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C have accessible units?
No, 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6492 Silver Mesa Dr Unit C has units with air conditioning.
