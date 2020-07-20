All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 6326 Nassau Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
6326 Nassau Court
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

6326 Nassau Court

6326 Nassau Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6326 Nassau Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Like New 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom Home in Highlands Ranch - You have the charm of an established neighborhood and the luxury of updated interior. Open living room offers plenty of windows for lots of natural light. Eat-in kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances. Space for a formal dining area. There is also a spacious bathroom on this level and washer and dryer. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and its own bathroom. Spacious walk-out finished basement for entertaining. Sliding glass door brings you out to mature landscaping in the backyard backing to open space with trails. Perfect location to access C-470 and shopping. Sorry but No Pets. Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE4883028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Nassau Court have any available units?
6326 Nassau Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 6326 Nassau Court currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Nassau Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Nassau Court pet-friendly?
No, 6326 Nassau Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 6326 Nassau Court offer parking?
No, 6326 Nassau Court does not offer parking.
Does 6326 Nassau Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6326 Nassau Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Nassau Court have a pool?
No, 6326 Nassau Court does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Nassau Court have accessible units?
No, 6326 Nassau Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Nassau Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6326 Nassau Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6326 Nassau Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6326 Nassau Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gyms
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs