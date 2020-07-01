3975 Canyon Ranch Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

You'll love the size of these large bedrooms & their great closet space. This 2 bed, 2 bath 2nd floor level condo has an open floor plan & is located in a gated community just north of C-470. Kitchen, dining & living are open for today's living style. Large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet & a full bath. Unit features A/C, Washer and Dryer, Carport Reserved Parking, Access to Community Pool and Clubhouse with fitness equipment. Rental also includes access to Highlands Ranch amenities including the great recreation centers, pools & miles of trails.



Rent includes water, trash, recycling and HOA dues. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity and any extras. Owner prefers no pets please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



