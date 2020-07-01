All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3975 Canyon Ranch Rd

3975 East Canyon Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

3975 East Canyon Ranch Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE
You'll love the size of these large bedrooms & their great closet space. This 2 bed, 2 bath 2nd floor level condo has an open floor plan & is located in a gated community just north of C-470. Kitchen, dining & living are open for today's living style. Large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet & a full bath. Unit features A/C, Washer and Dryer, Carport Reserved Parking, Access to Community Pool and Clubhouse with fitness equipment. Rental also includes access to Highlands Ranch amenities including the great recreation centers, pools & miles of trails.

Rent includes water, trash, recycling and HOA dues. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity and any extras. Owner prefers no pets please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Community Pool, Gated Community, Covered Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd have any available units?
3975 Canyon Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd have?
Some of 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3975 Canyon Ranch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd offers parking.
Does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd has a pool.
Does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3975 Canyon Ranch Rd has units with air conditioning.

