Amenities

pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1537 Briarhollow Ln Available 12/01/19 Mountain Views in Highlands Ranch! - This beautiful highlands ranch home has ample space, and a gorgeous mountain view! Backing to middle school playgrounds and within walking distance to thunder ridge high school and a shopping center, this home is the perfect balance of dream home and function. With an open loft upstairs that can easily be a fourth bedroom, you've found your place! Everyone will love the big backyard and great 2 car garage! To schedule a showing, call us today!



(RLNE4471563)