11089 Canyonbrook Way Available 06/26/20 4 BED/5 BATH, 4,219 SQFT-11089 CANYONBROOK WAY - Available 6/6/20. Exquisite 4 bedroom, 5 bath 2-story home with a finished basement located on a cul-de-sac in the Hearth subdivision near the Southridge Recreational Center! Endless upgrades include gleaming hardwoods on main floor, 30' ceilings in the great room that shares a double sided gas fireplace with the eating area. Enjoy the elegance of a formal sitting room and formal dining room with Butler pantry. Main floor office, full bath, and laundry room with full size washer/dryer and cabinets for storage. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, tile backsplash, huge island, stainless steal appliances including a double oven. Upstairs features spacious loft area, master suite with balcony to take in the mountain views, his and hers closets and 5-piece bath with dual vanities. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath and a 4th bedroom with a full ensuite bathroom completes the second floor. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining with a wet bar, pool table, living area, and full bathroom. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate wine racks in the basement storage room along with ample shelving for extra storage. Enjoy evenings on the Trex deck in a beautifully landscaped backyard with patio, and sprinkler system. This energy efficient home features solar panels which keep electricity costs low. An oversized 3-car garage with additional shelving completes this home. Enjoy four state-of-the-art recreation centers complete with workout facilities and indoor pools. Award wining Douglas County School District. Close to Southridge Rec Center, Paintbrush Park, Shopping and Restaurants. Short drive to C-470 and I-25, DTC, Meridian and Inverness Business area. Small dogs allowed with $250 pet deposit/pet and $25/mo pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Disclosure: Basement bedroom will be locked and not accessible by the tenant.



Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $3,395

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4094698)