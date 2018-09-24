All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

11089 Canyonbrook Way

11089 Canyonbrook Way · No Longer Available
Location

11089 Canyonbrook Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
11089 Canyonbrook Way Available 06/26/20 4 BED/5 BATH, 4,219 SQFT-11089 CANYONBROOK WAY - Available 6/6/20. Exquisite 4 bedroom, 5 bath 2-story home with a finished basement located on a cul-de-sac in the Hearth subdivision near the Southridge Recreational Center! Endless upgrades include gleaming hardwoods on main floor, 30' ceilings in the great room that shares a double sided gas fireplace with the eating area. Enjoy the elegance of a formal sitting room and formal dining room with Butler pantry. Main floor office, full bath, and laundry room with full size washer/dryer and cabinets for storage. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, tile backsplash, huge island, stainless steal appliances including a double oven. Upstairs features spacious loft area, master suite with balcony to take in the mountain views, his and hers closets and 5-piece bath with dual vanities. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath and a 4th bedroom with a full ensuite bathroom completes the second floor. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining with a wet bar, pool table, living area, and full bathroom. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate wine racks in the basement storage room along with ample shelving for extra storage. Enjoy evenings on the Trex deck in a beautifully landscaped backyard with patio, and sprinkler system. This energy efficient home features solar panels which keep electricity costs low. An oversized 3-car garage with additional shelving completes this home. Enjoy four state-of-the-art recreation centers complete with workout facilities and indoor pools. Award wining Douglas County School District. Close to Southridge Rec Center, Paintbrush Park, Shopping and Restaurants. Short drive to C-470 and I-25, DTC, Meridian and Inverness Business area. Small dogs allowed with $250 pet deposit/pet and $25/mo pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Disclosure: Basement bedroom will be locked and not accessible by the tenant.

Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $3,395
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4094698)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11089 Canyonbrook Way have any available units?
11089 Canyonbrook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 11089 Canyonbrook Way have?
Some of 11089 Canyonbrook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11089 Canyonbrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
11089 Canyonbrook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11089 Canyonbrook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11089 Canyonbrook Way is pet friendly.
Does 11089 Canyonbrook Way offer parking?
Yes, 11089 Canyonbrook Way offers parking.
Does 11089 Canyonbrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11089 Canyonbrook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11089 Canyonbrook Way have a pool?
Yes, 11089 Canyonbrook Way has a pool.
Does 11089 Canyonbrook Way have accessible units?
No, 11089 Canyonbrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11089 Canyonbrook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11089 Canyonbrook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11089 Canyonbrook Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11089 Canyonbrook Way has units with air conditioning.

