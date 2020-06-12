All apartments in Gunbarrel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202

7483 Singing Hills Drive · (303) 545-6000
Location

7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 · Avail. now

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens. Tasteful 2 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo with new hardwood flooring, new baths with granite, vanity, and tile. Kitchen with new granite and newer black appliances. fireplace, covered patio, overlooking grassy common area. Perfect for outdoor eating and relaxing. Easy access to the complex clubhouse with outdoor pool, rec room, and hot tub.

Basically, just bring your suitcase! This furnished condo includes everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 42-inch LCD TV. All utility bills included! The monthly rental rate includes heat, electric, water, wireless high-speed internet, cable television, and local telephone calls. Flexible lease terms! Rent by the month, month to month, short term or longer term with your choice of flexible lease terms available!

(RLNE3617925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 have any available units?
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 has a unit available for $2,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 have?
Some of 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 currently offering any rent specials?
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 is pet friendly.
Does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 offer parking?
Yes, 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 does offer parking.
Does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 have a pool?
Yes, 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 has a pool.
Does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 have accessible units?
No, 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 does not have accessible units.
Does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202 has units with air conditioning.
