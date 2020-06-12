7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens. Tasteful 2 bedroom, 2 bath updated condo with new hardwood flooring, new baths with granite, vanity, and tile. Kitchen with new granite and newer black appliances. fireplace, covered patio, overlooking grassy common area. Perfect for outdoor eating and relaxing. Easy access to the complex clubhouse with outdoor pool, rec room, and hot tub.



Basically, just bring your suitcase! This furnished condo includes everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 42-inch LCD TV. All utility bills included! The monthly rental rate includes heat, electric, water, wireless high-speed internet, cable television, and local telephone calls. Flexible lease terms! Rent by the month, month to month, short term or longer term with your choice of flexible lease terms available!



