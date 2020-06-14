/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
81 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1
7430 Singing Hills Court, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top,
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and
Results within 1 mile of Gunbarrel
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
732 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8060 Niwot Rd #35
8060 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
487 sqft
8060 Niwot Rd #35 Available 08/01/20 Avail. AUG. 1st in charming Niwot CO ** 1 bdrm Condo - This is a beautiful, quiet one bedroom condo located in the heart of Niwot. Walking distance to bus line, shopping center, open space trails and bike paths.
Results within 5 miles of Gunbarrel
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
East Foothills
27 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Foothills
20 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
9 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,886
730 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
756 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Transit Village
15 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
914 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,951
770 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whittier
13 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Goss - Grove
10 Units Available
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
University Hill
23 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
16 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
11 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
775 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
