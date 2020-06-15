2209 44th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath. Basement is finished with Family Room with an Office nook, Laundry that includes the washer and dryer, Bedroom, full bath and utility room with storage area. There is a wonderful fenced backyard that has a covered patio and shed. House comes with a 2-car garage, A/C and sprinkler system.



Call Niki Whitman at 970-396-0069 at Key Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.keypropmanagement.com to see all available properties.