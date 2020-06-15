All apartments in Greeley
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:30 AM

2209 44th Ave

2209 44th Avenue · (970) 396-0069
Location

2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634
28th St - 35th Ave

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath. Basement is finished with Family Room with an Office nook, Laundry that includes the washer and dryer, Bedroom, full bath and utility room with storage area. There is a wonderful fenced backyard that has a covered patio and shed. House comes with a 2-car garage, A/C and sprinkler system.

Call Niki Whitman at 970-396-0069 at Key Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.keypropmanagement.com to see all available properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 44th Ave have any available units?
2209 44th Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2209 44th Ave have?
Some of 2209 44th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 44th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2209 44th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 44th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2209 44th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greeley.
Does 2209 44th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2209 44th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2209 44th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 44th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 44th Ave have a pool?
No, 2209 44th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2209 44th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2209 44th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 44th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 44th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 44th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2209 44th Ave has units with air conditioning.
