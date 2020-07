Amenities

parking extra storage

Great 1 bedroom garden level of the 4 plex. Large living room with lots of windows. Open kitchen has lots of cabinets, room for dining area, large bedroom and single bathroom. Off street assigned parking, extra storage area. Nice location close to all services and downtown area. Tenants pay utilities. No pets please

This is a lower unit steps down to the unit. No Pets. No laundry hookups.