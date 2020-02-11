All apartments in Grand Junction
663 Chalisa Avenue

663 Chalisa Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning, lots of storage, fenced yard located on quiet street in coveted North Area Heritage Heights subdivision. Covered patio, fenced yard, additional 220V outlet in garage. Close to Canyon View Park, Mesa Mall, shopping district, restaurants, movie theaters. Schools: Appleton Elementary, Fruita Middle Schools, Fruita Monument High School. Square Footage: 1630. Year built: 2014. No smoking, but pets possible with non-refundable deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity. Call or email for floor plan, fact sheet, application, tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Chalisa Avenue have any available units?
663 Chalisa Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 663 Chalisa Avenue have?
Some of 663 Chalisa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Chalisa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
663 Chalisa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Chalisa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 663 Chalisa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 663 Chalisa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 663 Chalisa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 663 Chalisa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Chalisa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Chalisa Avenue have a pool?
No, 663 Chalisa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 663 Chalisa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 663 Chalisa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Chalisa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 663 Chalisa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 663 Chalisa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 663 Chalisa Avenue has units with air conditioning.
