663 Chalisa Avenue

Amenities
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning, lots of storage, fenced yard located on quiet street in coveted North Area Heritage Heights subdivision. Covered patio, fenced yard, additional 220V outlet in garage. Close to Canyon View Park, Mesa Mall, shopping district, restaurants, movie theaters. Schools: Appleton Elementary, Fruita Middle Schools, Fruita Monument High School. Square Footage: 1630. Year built: 2014. No smoking, but pets possible with non-refundable deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity. Call or email for floor plan, fact sheet, application, tour.