Apartment List
/
CO
/
grand junction
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:26 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Grand Junction, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Junction apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2491 Fountain Greens Place. A-1
2491 Fountain Green Place, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
Inviting Patio with view of fountain, 2 bedr.2 baths, 1 car garage, new wood look floors through out, lots of closets.no smokers, no pets. contact Lois for viewing

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
707 Spanish Trail Dr
707 Spanish Trail Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1279 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome in lovely Spanish Trails Subdivision! Great location close to parks and trails. You'll love the large open floor plan, natural light and high end finishes. Call today to schedule a showing!! No section 8.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
915 Lakeside Court
915 Lakeside Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3286 sqft
Impressive executive Lakeside home in Grand Junction.,Colorado This exceptional 3200+ square feet residence abounds with natural light and luxurious amenities throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Grand Falls Dr
2855 Grand Falls Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1897 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities. Central heating and air. Contact ABC Property Management 970-263-7250 for more information.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
575 Belhaven Way
575 Belhaven Way, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1264 sqft
575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Ridges
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
4200 sqft
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 of 11

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2758 Unaweep Ave
2758 Unaweep Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
964 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, LARGE 2 car garage/shop. Cute brick exterior, lovely original hardwood flooring give this home a ton of character.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Grand Junction
1161 Main St.
1161 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1161 Main St. - #A Available 08/26/20 Downtown living but in a NEWer HOME College students considered - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1615 Rood Ave
1615 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
859 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Great downtown location close to parks, shops, restaurants. Additional amenities include original hardwood floors in bedrooms, vintage style kitchen, and nice cozy living room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
2659 Paradise Drive
2659 Paradise Drive, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1963 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Family Home North GJ - Spacious home has 1963 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. New carpet, linoleum and paint through out. Large living room. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and lots of cupboard space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1754 Christopher Ct
1754 Christopher Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1107 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, attached 1 car garage Townhome in located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Orchard Mesa. Enjoy the quick access to the river and downtown GJ.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
656 Laredo Court #A
656 Laredo Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath North Grand Junction - Recently renovated duplex has 1096 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan includes a breakfast bar. Dining room has sliding door leading out to the fenced back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2012 N 22nd St
2012 North 22nd Street, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
2012 N 22nd St Available 08/21/20 Larger House Near CMU - College Students Welcome - Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2150 College Place 41
2150 College Place, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
2150 College Place 41 Available 08/05/20 BLOCKS AWAY FROM CMU - College Students Welcome - Due to current COVID-19 restrictions we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Junction

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3045 Seneca Pl
3045 Seneca Place, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great family home. Plenty of space. Offering 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms with one car garage. You will love the mature landscaping and great location. Call today to schedule a showing! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
641 1/2 Starlight Dr
641 1/2 Starlight Dr, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING please see our website at www.freedomprop.com or call Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grove Creek
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1642 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room. Master is located on main level with other three bedrooms on upper.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
515 A Estate Dr.
515 A Estate St, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1034 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home has a great open floor plan. The open kitchen connects to the bright living room with small breakfast bar. You'll love the well sized bedrooms and closet space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grand Junction, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Junction apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Grand Junction 3 BedroomsGrand Junction Apartments with Balcony
Grand Junction Apartments with GarageGrand Junction Apartments with Parking
Grand Junction Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Junction Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, CORifle, CO
Fruitvale, CO
Fruita, CO