Last updated June 12 2020

22 Apartments for rent in Grand Junction, CO with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
373 Ridges Boulevard
373 Ridges Boulevard, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
PHOTOS are NOT of updates! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW VIEWERS - Please contact us via our website www.freedomprop.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summer Hill
1 Unit Available
2690 Summer Hill Dr
2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2007 sqft
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
519 Compton Street
519 Compton Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to CMU - This 907 square foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and has newer flooring. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Covered carport with attached storage shed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mesa Gardens
1 Unit Available
506 N 24th St
506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2819 Meade Ct
2819 Meade Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, it's nestled on a col-de-sac in the north area of town in a very nice neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with another Large carport. This unit is complete with nice laundry room, shed, and garden space.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Ouray Ave
140 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3021 N 15th St
3021 North 15th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
Centrally located, easy access to university, hospitals, airport, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, wood floors, ceiling fans, family room fenced yard . No pets, no smokers

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
575 Belhaven Way
575 Belhaven Way, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1264 sqft
575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2758 Unaweep Ave
2758 Unaweep Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
964 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, LARGE 2 car garage/shop. Cute brick exterior, lovely original hardwood flooring give this home a ton of character.

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2499 Tiptop Ave B
2499 Tiptop Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1861 sqft
Modern Beauty, distinguished design, location! - Property Id: 142280 Brand new construction. Single family home in beautiful north area, easy to maintain for working professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Junction

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
924 Vista Court
924 Vista Court, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2818 sqft
Watch Tour on our website for 360 degree pics at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Zillow users: Please see our website to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3211 Opal Ct #A
3211 Opal Court, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
2 Bed 1 bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse,living area downstairs bedrooms and bath upstairs. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups.Living room has lament hardwood floors. Bedrooms have carpet .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village Nine
1 Unit Available
2847 Oxford Ave #A
2847 Oxford Avenue, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
497 Coronado Court # C
497 Coronado Ct, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Darlene Ct
604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge.
Results within 10 miles of Grand Junction

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
852 Montclair Drive
852 Montclair Drive, Palisade, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
Beautiful single family home. 3 bed 2 bath. Jetted bath and walk in shower. Open floor plan w/gas fireplace. Beautiful views front & back. Patio in the back with a view towards Mt Garfield and peach orchard. Two car garage in back of house.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3637 Front St.
3637 Front Street, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
- Great country house located west of Palisade. 3 bd., 2 1/4 baths, on large lot. Spetacular views of the Grand Mesa and Mt. Garfield, close to orchards, wineries and parks. Detatched 1 car garage and shop, deck with hot tub. Open space behind house.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grand Junction, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grand Junction renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

