8 Apartments For Rent Near FLC
2 Units Available
Skyline
1000 Goeglein Gulch, Durango, CO
Studio
$1,186
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
784 sqft
Spacious apartments with mountain views and lots of natural light. Private balconies. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Hardwood floor. Pet-friendly with garage parking available. Near Durango Mountain Ski Resort.
1 Unit Available
314 Hillcrest Dr.
314 Hillcrest Drive, Durango, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3318 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom House Make this wonderful home yours. The This beautiful home is located on Hillcrest Dr. with beautiful views. This wonderful home features hardwood floors on the main level, carpet on the lower & upper levels.
1 Unit Available
2919 Richard Dr A
2919 Richard Drive, Durango, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 Close to town and college 3 Bd/1 Ba. Avail 9/1 - Property Id: 141224 Bottom half of a duplex with 1 car garage. Fresh paint! Available September first, 11 month lease.
1 Unit Available
1208 Avenida Del Sol #414 - 1
1208 Avenida Del Sol, Durango, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
*This centrally located apartment, with exquisite views of the area has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is right across the river from downtown Durango, providing you with easy access to the river walk and several bike trails.
1 Unit Available
543 E. 2nd Ave. - 3A
543 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1885 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House Move in today !!Luxury downtown 3 bed 2 bath condo. Located in the Mears House features two gas fireplaces, one in the living room and one in the master bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1210 Avenida Del Sol
1210 Avenida Del Sol, Durango, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1010 sqft
This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Condo end unit is located at the Pinon Heights Condominium Complex just west of Downtown Durango. This unit features a fireplace in the living room for those chilly days, This unit has a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
2855 Main Avenue Unit A103 - 1
2855 Main Avenue, Durango, CO
Studio
$1,100
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
This office space is centrally located in the North Main business district. It has a front & back entrance. Ample parking in the parking lot behind the unit. This office space rents for $1100.00 a month + electric.
1 Unit Available
1100 Goeglein Gulch - 154
1100 Goeglein Gulch, Durango, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
This 1 bed, 1 bath condo is located in SilverPeaks Condominiums. Home is very nice and has a great location with mountain views. Walking distance to Fort Lewis College or just minutes from downtown Durango.