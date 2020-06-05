/
snowmass village
188 Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO
110 Carriage Way
110 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location just steps from the gondola in Capitol Peak. This corner unit features an open floor plan and is flanked by a wrap around deck to soak in the views. Each bedroom suite is beautifully appointed, spacious and private.
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.
189 Saddleback Lane
189 Saddleback Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
5353 sqft
On the sunny side of Snowmass with awe-inspiring views from the Great Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom, this gorgeous 5 bedroom home sets the bar for the optimal mountain residence.
30 Anderson Lane
30 Anderson Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1126 sqft
$ 2,500 per month year lease, Ski In SKI Out Spacious Two-bedroom, two-bath updated condo with open floor plan, breakfast bar, and deck with views.
172 Antler Ridge Lane
172 Antler Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5091 sqft
This newly updated home enjoys contemporary mountain elements, a large, open floor plan with great views of Snowmass Village. Ski access is available in the Winter.
35 Lower Woodbridge Road
35 Lower Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION, was $3,900 per month now $3,000 (for a one year lease) including utilities. Available May 15th. Excellent 2 bed/1 1/2 Bath Seasons Four unit.
70 Gallun Lane
70 Gallun Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
924 sqft
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath condominium. The Interlude Condominiums rest just next to Fanny Hill. Easy walk to restaurants and shops, plus on mountain events like Thursday night concerts.
408 Snowmass Club Circle
408 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
2542 sqft
Spacious four-bedroom Country Club Townhome is available for your dream Snowmass Village vacation! The gracious main living area is perfect for gatherings and accesses the large deck where guests can soak in the private hot tub or grill a delicious
144 Meadow Road
144 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3177 sqft
This is the perfect home for a family or large group getaway to beautiful Snowmass Village for a ski or summer vacation.
124 Fox lane
124 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
5559 sqft
In the Aspen School District. This comfortable family residence is nestled at Fox Run just above Two Creeks ski lift & is located 3 minutes from Snowmass Village & 10 mins to Aspen.
431 Edgewood Lane
431 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
3704 sqft
This is a marvelous ski in / ski out home on Fanny Hill. It boasts great views and plenty of space for family and friends to enjoy a mountain get-a-way any time of year. Walk to the mall and Base Village.
810 Ridge Road
810 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2154 sqft
Ski directly in and out of the back door on Snowmass Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Daly from the living room and master bedroom. Relax and grill with family and friends on the back patio in the summer.
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,500
665 sqft
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view.
90 Carriage Way
90 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
Studio
$3,900
423 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available immediately long term & June 1 short term. Located at Gondola in Base Village, underground parking, luxury 5th floor condo. Exclusive top floor studio, one of only two in all of Capitol Peak.
71 Meadow Road
71 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
5000 sqft
This property has great entertaining space and is located just steps from the free Snowmass shuttle route as well as the RFTA bus to Aspen and down valley. The house offers privacy yet is close to everything that Snowmass Village has to offer.
23 Blue Spruce Lane
23 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5497 sqft
Direct, Beginner Ski AccessQueen Great Room, wood fireplace, wet bar, 55'' TVDining room seating for 20Gourmet kitchen, 2 Miele dishwashers, 2 ovens, warming drawer, 6 burner + griddle cooktop, Viking fridge, Miele built-in coffeemakerFrette towels,
19 Bridge Lane
19 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4496 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom 5.
115 Blue Spruce Lane
115 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,050
5743 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bathroomSki-in/Ski-out to Two CreeksStone and timber finishes with an Old World European influenceGourmet kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, 6 burner Viking stove and two dishwashersLiving room with wood burning
3904 Brush Creek Road
3904 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
2754 sqft
Spacious and bright with a great location overlooking the Snowmass Golf Course. Updated with a clean and modern makeover inside and out. The upper level great room, dining and kitchen areas capture the best of views and sun.
15 Turkey Trot Court
15 Turkey Trot Court, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5194 sqft
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.
621 Pine Crest Drive
621 Pine Crest Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5982 sqft
The unique blend of contemporary, custom and mountain decor make this five bedroom home in the coveted Pines neighborhood of Snowmass Village perfect for large groups and entertaining.
35 Upper Woodbridge Road
35 Upper Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
916 sqft
No detail was spared during this beautiful remodel. Enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that provide great natural light. Views of Snowmass abound from both the living area and the bedrooms.
459 Ridge Road
459 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$37,500
3326 sqft
Beautifully decorated 5 bed and 51/2 bath home in Ridge Run brings a feeling of being submerged in nature and is centrally located to everything Snowmass has to offer.
124 Harleston Green
124 Harlston Green Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2943 sqft
Light and bright Country Club Townhome with unobstructed views of the Snowmass Club Golf Course, Mount Daly, and Snowmass Mountain.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Snowmass Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $11,860.
Some of the colleges located in the Snowmass Village area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Snowmass Village from include Glenwood Springs, Avon, Basalt, Aspen, and New Castle.