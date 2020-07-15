/
Colorado Mountain College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near Colorado Mountain College
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
$
49 Units Available
Lofts at Red Mountain
300 Wulfsohn Rd, Garfield County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,703
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING 3 BEDROOMS! Lofts at Red Mountain Apartments is a brand new community featuring studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
39 Units Available
Six Canyon
52080 Hwy 6, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Six Canyon apartments put modern sophistication within reach.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2822 Hager #B
2822 Hager Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
2822 Hager #B Available 09/01/20 COZY FURNISHED CONDO - GREAT VIEWS & ACCESS TO THE RIVER! - This furnished two (2) bedroom unit features an open and spacious layout with a wood burning fireplace and patio that overlooks the park like common area.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1017 Colorado Ave A
1017 Colorado Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Spacious home in Downtown - Property Id: 89486 Beautiful property in downtown. Walking distance to most places. Nice fenced in yard. Garage space available. Close to schools and parks. Renters Insurance is required...
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3201 SUNSET RIDGE
3201 Sunset Ridge Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
916 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO W/ GARAGE! - This 2BD/2BA features a spacious layout with a deck off of the dining room which offers mountain views, washer/dryer hookups, and a full bathroom that connects to the hallway and the bedroom! Great layout! Offers
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2600 Oakhurst Court
2600 Oakhurst South Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom with family room or three-bedroom townhome with walk-in closets. This freshly updated home has granite counters, marble tiles, new carpet, fresh paint, and new luxury vinyl tile. Small fenced yard and two parking spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2015 Blake Avenue
2015 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
3rd Floor Glenwood Plaza Condo across from Valley View hospital with assigned parking space and storage room, private deck and quiet living. Elevator access available. No Pets per HOA. No smoking Available Now.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3102 Sunset Ridge Ct.
3102 Sunset Ridge Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1 Bed, 1 Bath partially furnished condo with spectacular views! - Partially Furnished 1Bed, 1Bath sunny, south facing West Glenwood condo. 2-car tandem garage with room for gear and storage.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
62 County Road 135 - 2
62 County Road 135, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartments available August 2020 (availability dates subject to change due to construction). Conveniently located in West Glenwood Springs across the street from a bus stop.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
340 13th Street - 5
340 13th St, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
917 sqft
Condo located downtown Glenwood. 2 lower level rooms with a bonus loft room and 1 bathroom. Lots of natural light with open concept living room and kitchen. $1950/month which includes all utilities.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
509 8th Street
509 8th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
746 sqft
Cute and cozy home built in 1898 located downtown Glenwood Springs. It contains 1 bedroom with a lofted bonus room, 1 bathroom, and quaint backyard. Washer in unit and all utilities included - $1800/mo.