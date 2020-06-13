/
114 Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO📍
715 E Hopkins Avenue
715 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$70,000
2166 sqft
Aspen and this townhome are the perfect retreat for your family or next adventure with close friends! Located in the Aspen core, this home is located two blocks from the Aspen Mountain gondola and the Roaring Fork River.
916 E Hopkins Avenue
916 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
1040 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condominium is perfectly located with incredible views of the Roaring Fork River.
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
9441 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.
707 N 3rd Street
707 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3157 sqft
Light and bright Victorian in Aspen's popular West End neighborhood! Situated on a corner lot that is an easy walk to the Music Tent, Harris Hall and the Aspen Institute. Living room, dining area and kitchen have vaulted ceilings.
700 W Hopkins
700 West Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,000
360 sqft
This newly remodeled end unit in the heart of the West End is perfect for a local or part time resident.
630 W Hallam Street
630 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
1131 sqft
This West End two bedroom, two bath half-duplex has been tastefully remodeled with attractive contemporary finishes throughout.
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5256 sqft
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.
747 S Galena Street
747 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
1082 sqft
This recently remodeled three bedroom condo is now available to rent at the Fasching Haus complex in downtown Aspen. Steps away from the downtown core where all of the shops and restaurants are located.
Aspen Historic District
434 E Main Street
434 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
945 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of the finest flats in all of Aspen with electrifying views of Ajax and Red Mountain.
119 E Cooper Avenue
119 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$3,700
466 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 119 E Cooper Avenue in Aspen. View photos, descriptions and more!
790 W Hallam Street
790 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
Studio
$3,300
550 sqft
Imagine walking into town or hopping on your bike to cycle Rio Grande Trail, Maroon Bells, Ashcroft from your ground floor deck.
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.
Aspen Historic District
631 E Main Street
631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
1194 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen.
793 Cemetery Lane
793 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful half-duplex backing to 15th green on the Aspen Golf Course. Specatcular views looking across the golf course toward Buttermilk & Aspen Highlands. Located on the bus access to everything Aspen had to offer and skiing all 4 mountains.
1113 Vine Street
1113 Vine St, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,000
581 sqft
Cute 1B bottom floor condo on bus route to town or short 8 minute walkRemodeled bathroom Ground floor unitSliding doorsSleeps 4 adults
512 N Spruce Street
512 Spruce St, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
3850 sqft
Available throughout the year with summer black out dates, this south facing property sits on an 11,000 sq foot lot with natural sunlight, mountain views, and plenty of privacy.
1020 E Durant Avenue
1020 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
814 sqft
Enjoy the comforts of this nicely finished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd Floor Ute Condo. With updated modern finishes, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator to keep the beverages chilled, this 814 sq. ft.
Main Street Historic District
501 W Main
501 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1522 sqft
Beautifully appointed three bedroom, two and one half bath two level Christiana condominium. Situated on two levels this mountain contemporary style property offers stunning views of Aspen Mtn.
945 E Cooper Avenue
945 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
3248 sqft
Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor.
Main Street Historic District
333 W Main Street
333 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$9,500
561 sqft
Tricky Vicky is a cornucopia of Victorian visuals crossed with modern design elements that provide you the opportunity to dream in a multi-colored time machine.
983 Moore Drive
983 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6472 sqft
Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary.
717 W Francis Street
717 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3245 sqft
This dog friendly Aspen jewel is situated on a tree lined street in the best neighborhood in Aspen's West End. It is a Victorian style property, approximately 3000 sq. ft. that has been beautifully restored.
603 S Garmisch Street
603 South Garmisch Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
5755 sqft
Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Aspen rentals listed on Apartment List is $28,450.
Some of the colleges located in the Aspen area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aspen from include Glenwood Springs, Avon, Basalt, and Snowmass Village.