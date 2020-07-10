Apartment List
4 Apartments for rent in Grand Junction, CO with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
641 1/2 Starlight Dr
641 1/2 Starlight Dr, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING please see our website at www.freedomprop.com or call Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.
Results within 5 miles of Grand Junction

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
515 Arrowleaf Dr
515 Arrowleaf Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
Charming Clifton home in a nice neighborhood, with unobstructed views of grand Mesa and good views of Mt. Garfield Located close to I70 and I70 business loop shopping. Lots of new fresh interior paint.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1182 Primrose Ln
1182 Primrose Lane, Fruita, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
So clean and new 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in 55 + community 1 car garage, enclosed veranda for great outdoor living. No Smokers, might consider a tiny dog. Contact Lois Bright for showing at 970-270-3897.

