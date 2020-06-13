Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grand Junction, CO

Finding an apartment in Grand Junction that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1304 N 16th St Unit B
1304 North 16th Street, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom House near CMU - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Cute, recently converted garage to one bedroom house blocks away from CMU. Private parking and entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
845 sqft
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Ouray Ave
140 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2819 Meade Ct
2819 Meade Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, it's nestled on a col-de-sac in the north area of town in a very nice neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with another Large carport. This unit is complete with nice laundry room, shed, and garden space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2758 Unaweep Ave
2758 Unaweep Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
964 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, LARGE 2 car garage/shop. Cute brick exterior, lovely original hardwood flooring give this home a ton of character.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Junction

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
497 Coronado Court # C
497 Coronado Ct, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3178 NATHAN AVE
3178 Nathan Avenue, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1143 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in North-East GJ - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch House in North-East Grand Junction. Great galley kitchen. Garage has tons of shelf space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 Darlene Ct
604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3168 E calpso ct
3168 E Road, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2246 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506 Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village Nine
1 Unit Available
2847 Oxford Ave #A
2847 Oxford Avenue, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grove Creek
1 Unit Available
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1642 sqft
3157 E Merganser Lane Available 07/10/20 Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3068 Hill Ave
3068 Hill Avenue, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
This wonderful home has been re-done throughout, you'll love the new flooring, great natural light, and large fenced yard space. Enjoy the open living space and quite location.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kimwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3235 Downey Cir E #C
3235 East Downey Circle, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Ave, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue Available 04/06/20 - (RLNE5669904)
Results within 5 miles of Grand Junction

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
634 Scorpio Ct
634 Scorpio Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Comfortable Fruita Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
792 Abigail Ct
792 Abigail Court, Fruita, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1754 sqft
4 Bed in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** This is a nice sized 4 Bedroom on the South Side of Fruita. Open concept with a formal dining room or extra living area. Central Heat and Air.
Results within 10 miles of Grand Junction

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Patricia Ct
913 Patricia Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
913 Patricia Ct Available 06/15/20 Hobbit home in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Not quite a Hobbit house in Middle Earth, but an Earthen Home in the Hills.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grand Junction, CO

Finding an apartment in Grand Junction that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

