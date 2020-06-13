/
basalt
8 Apartments for rent in Basalt, CO📍
Aspen Junction
56 Sagewood Court
56 Sagewood Court, Basalt, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2130 sqft
Light, spacious , quiet , townhome 2130 sq.ft. , 3 bedrooms each with their own bath. Large kitchen and outdoor deck space, great views ,storage. Fully furnished and move in ready. 1 car garage and 1 car parking in driveway.
405 Park Avenue
405 Park Avenue, Basalt, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1168 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Park Avenue in Basalt. View photos, descriptions and more!
211 Juniper Court
211 Juniper Court, Basalt, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2966 sqft
Move right into this furnished, well laid out 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2005-built home located in the heart of Willits. Enjoy the parks, bike paths, close to shopping & restaurants.
650 E Sopris Drive
650 East Sopris Drive, Basalt, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2108 sqft
Beautiful mountain home in Old Town Basalt feels like a private oasis, while being located within walking distance to the Frying Pan River for fishing and downtown Basalt for dining, shopping and beautiful scenery.
Results within 5 miles of Basalt
233 Clipper Place Place
233 Clipper Pl, Garfield County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 Clipper Place Place in Garfield County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Basalt
189 Saddleback Lane
189 Saddleback Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
5353 sqft
On the sunny side of Snowmass with awe-inspiring views from the Great Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom, this gorgeous 5 bedroom home sets the bar for the optimal mountain residence.
770 Twining Flats Rd
770 Twining Flats Road, Woody Creek, CO
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
6225 sqft
This luxury 7 bedroom log home sits on one of the loveliest areas on the banks of the Roaring Fork River, on approximately two acres end of the road privacy as well as the romance of the river.
73 Sinclair Lane
73 Sinclair Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1859 sqft
Deluxe 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with bonus bunkroom on lower level.
