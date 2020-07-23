/
44 Apartments for rent in Mesa County, CO📍
Downtown Grand Junction
551 Grand Ave - S-302
551 Grand Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
Studio
$500
123 sqft
Private Office with shared use of private parking lot and common areas (kitchenette, bathroom, waiting areas). Utilities and WiFi (Not Private) included. Downtown Office Suite.
3065 Sandpiper Avenue
3065 Sandpiper Avenue, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Mobile Home in Fruitvale - Mobile home on a corner lot has 938 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Open concept living. Enclosed front porch. Master is on one end with full bath.
Village Nine
259 Quincy Lane #E
259 Quincy Lane, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath in Orchard Mesa - This charming duplex has 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Owner pays internet, water and sewer, tenant pay gas, electric and trash. Owner mows front yard and maintains fenced backyard.
3069 E Road
3069 E Road, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3069 E Road Available 08/07/20 Country Setting 2+ Bedroom House - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
656 Laredo Court #A
656 Laredo Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath North Grand Junction - Recently renovated duplex has 1096 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan includes a breakfast bar. Dining room has sliding door leading out to the fenced back yard.
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
779 sqft
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.
978 20 Road
978 20 Road, Mesa County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
978 20 Road Available 08/03/20 Available after 8/3/2020 4 Bed/1 Bath in the Country - Older farm house with 1368 square feet on 4-acres just 2 ½ miles North of Hwy 6&50. Home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bath which includes the washer and dryer.
Downtown Grand Junction
1161 Main St.
1161 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1161 Main St. - #A Available 08/26/20 Downtown living but in a NEWer HOME College students considered - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
2012 N 22nd St
2012 North 22nd Street, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
2012 N 22nd St Available 08/21/20 Larger House Near CMU - College Students Welcome - Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
2150 College Place 41
2150 College Place, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
2150 College Place 41 Available 08/05/20 BLOCKS AWAY FROM CMU - College Students Welcome - Due to current COVID-19 restrictions we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
830 Montclair Drive
830 Montclair Drive, Palisade, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1545 sqft
3 Bed/2.5 Bath with Great Views in Palisade - This 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath condominium is surrounded by the beautiful mountains and orchards of Palisade has 1545 square feet. The views are spectacular (inside and out).
2226 North 6
2226 North 6th Street, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Two bedroom ground floor old school style apartment, completely remodeled in great condition. All furnishings, with linens, tv, all furniture, dishes etc. included. Lots of built-in storage.
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,
1250 Santa Clara Ave
1250 Santa Clara Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1123 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath with a attached one car garage located in Orchard Mesa. Enjoy the quick access to the river and downtown GJ. This one is a must see! Call today to schedule a showing!Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2491 Fountain Greens Place. A-1
2491 Fountain Green Place, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
Inviting Patio with view of fountain, 2 bedr.2 baths, 1 car garage, new wood look floors through out, lots of closets.no smokers, no pets. contact Lois for viewing
3615 Front St # 2
3615 Front Street, Mesa County, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming single family home offers 1 bed + office, 1 bath with large living room, updated kitchen, dining area and rec/sunroom! You'll love the updated flooring throughout and the lovely country Orchard setting.
515 A Estate Dr.
515 A Estate St, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1034 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home has a great open floor plan. The open kitchen connects to the bright living room with small breakfast bar. You'll love the well sized bedrooms and closet space.
1615 Rood Ave
1615 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
859 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Great downtown location close to parks, shops, restaurants. Additional amenities include original hardwood floors in bedrooms, vintage style kitchen, and nice cozy living room.
10911 Highway 65
10911 Colorado Highway 65, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom with loft area home is located in the heart of Mesa and an 8 minute drive from Powderhorn Ski Resort. Completely remodeled bathroom and kitchen with updated kitchen appliances.
1754 Christopher Ct
1754 Christopher Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1107 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, attached 1 car garage Townhome in located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Orchard Mesa. Enjoy the quick access to the river and downtown GJ.
2372 J Rd
2372 J Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1692 sqft
3 bed, 1 3/4 bath property with 1692 sq. ft! You'll love the serene setting, and peacefulness on the 12 acre property. Call today to schedule a showing!! Tenant to verify all to satisfaction. Certain conditions may apply.
49134 Ke Rd
49134 Ke Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1159 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 3 bedroom house in Mesa CO! Enjoy the great small town feel of Mesa with quick access to public land for hiking, hunting, mountain biking and Powderhorn Ski Resort! Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not
1755 Glenwood Avenue
1755 Glenwood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
840 sqft
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to show occupied properties. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.
