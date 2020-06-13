/
glenwood springs
12 Apartments for rent in Glenwood Springs, CO📍
46 Units Available
Six Canyon
52080 Hwy 6, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Six Canyon apartments put modern sophistication within reach.
1 Unit Available
2822 Hager #B
2822 Hager Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
2822 Hager #B Available 09/01/20 COZY FURNISHED CONDO - GREAT VIEWS & ACCESS TO THE RIVER! - This furnished two (2) bedroom unit features an open and spacious layout with a wood burning fireplace and patio that overlooks the park like common area.
1 Unit Available
620 N Traver Trail
620 North Traver Trail, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1767 sqft
Great single family home in Oasis Creek with beautiful views, private deck off kitchen, vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms and unique accents throughout. Newly remodeled, painted and appliances upgraded. No Smoking. Pets considered.
1 Unit Available
3024 Hager Lane
3024 Hager Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1456 sqft
Overlooking the Roaring Fork River with easy access to the bike path, two-stories, washer/dryer, two-assigned parking spaces. No Pets/No Smoking.
1 Unit Available
2015 Blake Avenue
2015 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
966 sqft
3rd Floor Glenwood Plaza Condo across from the hospital with assigned parking space and storage room. New electrical, carpet and paint, private deck and quiet living. No Pets per HOA. Available Now. $1,800 plus utilities and $2,100 security deposit.
1 Unit Available
62 County Road 135 - 2
62 County Road 135, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartments available August 2020 (availability dates subject to change due to construction). Conveniently located in West Glenwood Springs across the street from a bus stop.
1 Unit Available
3201 SUNSET RIDGE
3201 Sunset Ridge Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
916 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO W/ GARAGE! - This 2BD/2BA features a spacious layout with a deck off of the dining room which offers mountain views, washer/dryer hookups, and a full bathroom that connects to the hallway and the bedroom! Great layout! Offers
1 Unit Available
1545 Breen Alley
1545 Breen Alley, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1514 sqft
3 Bedroom end unit townhome with upgrades throughout, new flooring, large bedrooms and low exterior maintenance. No Pets. No Smoking. Available April 1st. Security Deposit $2,400.
1 Unit Available
2600 Oakhurst Court
2600 Oakhurst South Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom with family room or three-bedroom townhome with walk-in closets. This freshly updated home has granite counters, marble tiles, new carpet, fresh paint, and new luxury vinyl tile. Small fenced yard and two parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
646 River View Drive #903
646 River View Drive, Garfield County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
PRIVATE 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo with and oversized, heated 1-car garage.
Lakota Canyon Ranch
1 Unit Available
790 Castle Valley Boulevard
790 Castle Valley Boulevard, New Castle, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1099 sqft
Third floor 2 bedroom plus loft Shibui Condo with 1 assigned parking space, low exterior maintenance and great storage. No Smoking. No pets. Available June 1,2020. $1,800 Security deposit.
1 Unit Available
475 Coryell Ranch Road
475 Coyell Ranch Road, Garfield County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
6417 sqft
Coryell Ranch is the Roaring Fork Valley's only master planned fishing community. The ranch encompasses 240 acres of prime river frontage along the gold medal waters of the Roaring Fork River.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Glenwood Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Glenwood Springs area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glenwood Springs from include Basalt, Snowmass Village, Rifle, Aspen, and New Castle.