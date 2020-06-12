Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

54 Apartments for rent in Grand Junction, CO

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
140 Ouray Ave
140 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
527 28 1/2 Rd Apt 7
527 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$895
768 sqft
This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath apartment will hit all the marks! Complete with updated kitchen and other nice finishes. YOu'll love the convenient location and well cared for grounds.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2819 Meade Ct
2819 Meade Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, it's nestled on a col-de-sac in the north area of town in a very nice neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3021 N 15th St
3021 North 15th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
Centrally located, easy access to university, hospitals, airport, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, wood floors, ceiling fans, family room fenced yard . No pets, no smokers

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct
512 1/2 Eastgate Ct, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with another Large carport. This unit is complete with nice laundry room, shed, and garden space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1040 Walnut Avenue
1040 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.

Last updated June 13
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
373 Ridges Boulevard
373 Ridges Boulevard, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
PHOTOS are NOT of updates! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW VIEWERS - Please contact us via our website www.freedomprop.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
575 Garden Cress Ct
575 Garden Cress Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1142 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. End of Cul De Sac with 1 car attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828837)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
779 sqft
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1300 sqft
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!! This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!!

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1304 N 16th St Unit B
1304 North 16th Street, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom House near CMU - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Cute, recently converted garage to one bedroom house blocks away from CMU. Private parking and entrance.

Last updated June 12
Summer Hill
1 Unit Available
2690 Summer Hill Dr
2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2007 sqft
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1353 N 20th St
1353 North 20th Street, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1468 sqft
1353 N 20th St Available 06/17/20 CMU Students Welcome 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
519 Compton Street
519 Compton Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to CMU - This 907 square foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and has newer flooring. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Covered carport with attached storage shed.

Last updated June 12
Mesa Gardens
1 Unit Available
506 N 24th St
506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1546 Elm Ave
1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2855 Grand Falls Dr
2855 Grand Falls Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1897 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities. Central heating and air. Contact ABC Property Management 970-263-7250 for more information.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1825 Orchard Avenue
1825 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1925 sqft
LARGE BEAUTIFUL HOUSE! 5 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath for $2,300 / month. 1925 sq ft. No Pets Available 6/10/2020. Call our office to do Tenant Pre-Screens and set up a showing!

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
575 Belhaven Way
575 Belhaven Way, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1264 sqft
575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry.

Last updated May 14
The Ridges
1 Unit Available
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
4200 sqft
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
419 Chipeta Ave.
419 Chipeta Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
657 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home - Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in the downtown area. Rent is $800 per month with $800 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets.

Median Rent in Grand Junction

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Grand Junction is $642, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $854.
Studio
$628
1 Bed
$642
2 Beds
$854
3+ Beds
$1,243

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Grand Junction?
In Grand Junction, the median rent is $628 for a studio, $642 for a 1-bedroom, $854 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,243 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grand Junction, check out our monthly Grand Junction Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Grand Junction?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grand Junction from include Clifton, Rifle, Fruitvale, and Fruita.

