pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:26 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grand Junction, CO
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Village Nine
257 COVENTRY CT #7
257 Coventry Ct, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
Cute 2 Bed in Orchard Mesa - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Great home located right off B.5 and Arlington! Two story, Two bed with 1.5 Baths.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
707 Spanish Trail Dr
707 Spanish Trail Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1279 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome in lovely Spanish Trails Subdivision! Great location close to parks and trails. You'll love the large open floor plan, natural light and high end finishes. Call today to schedule a showing!! No section 8.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
915 Lakeside Court
915 Lakeside Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3286 sqft
Impressive executive Lakeside home in Grand Junction.,Colorado This exceptional 3200+ square feet residence abounds with natural light and luxurious amenities throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2758 Unaweep Ave
2758 Unaweep Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
964 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, LARGE 2 car garage/shop. Cute brick exterior, lovely original hardwood flooring give this home a ton of character.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1615 Rood Ave
1615 Rood Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
859 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Great downtown location close to parks, shops, restaurants. Additional amenities include original hardwood floors in bedrooms, vintage style kitchen, and nice cozy living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
2659 Paradise Drive
2659 Paradise Drive, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1963 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Family Home North GJ - Spacious home has 1963 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. New carpet, linoleum and paint through out. Large living room. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and lots of cupboard space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1754 Christopher Ct
1754 Christopher Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1107 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, attached 1 car garage Townhome in located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Orchard Mesa. Enjoy the quick access to the river and downtown GJ.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Junction
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grove Creek
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1642 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room. Master is located on main level with other three bedrooms on upper.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kimwood Estates
3235 Downey Cir E #C
3235 East Downey Circle, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Ave, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue Available 04/06/20 - (RLNE5669904)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
515 A Estate Dr.
515 A Estate St, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1034 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home has a great open floor plan. The open kitchen connects to the bright living room with small breakfast bar. You'll love the well sized bedrooms and closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Grand Junction
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
786 DOVER ST
786 Dover Street, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
786 DOVER ST Available 08/01/20 Great Fruita Home - If you are viewing this home elsewhere, please go to www.renteclipse.com Great Rancher in the Liberty Glen Subdivision on the south side of I70. Lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
515 Arrowleaf Dr
515 Arrowleaf Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
Charming Clifton home in a nice neighborhood, with unobstructed views of grand Mesa and good views of Mt. Garfield Located close to I70 and I70 business loop shopping. Lots of new fresh interior paint.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1182 Primrose Ln
1182 Primrose Lane, Fruita, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
So clean and new 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in 55 + community 1 car garage, enclosed veranda for great outdoor living. No Smokers, might consider a tiny dog. Contact Lois Bright for showing at 970-270-3897.
Results within 10 miles of Grand Junction
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3615 Front St # 1
3615 Front Street, Mesa County, CO
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1864 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath home complete with lovely fireplace and great country feel. Additionally included with this property is a large detached 36x48 Shop/Warehouse, with additional tandem covered parking for 4 - 6 vehicles.