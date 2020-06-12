Apartment List
/
CO
/
fruita
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:50 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Fruita, CO

1 Unit Available
1187 Cherrywood Ave.
1187 Cherrywood Avenue, Fruita, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1698 sqft
1187 Cherrywood Ave. Available 07/10/20 Just like new! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Fruita - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
913 Patricia Ct
913 Patricia Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
913 Patricia Ct Available 06/15/20 Hobbit home in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Not quite a Hobbit house in Middle Earth, but an Earthen Home in the Hills.

1 Unit Available
634 Scorpio Ct
634 Scorpio Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Comfortable Fruita Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.

1 Unit Available
167 S Maple St
167 South Maple Street, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
167 S Maple St Available 07/10/20 Downtown Fruita! - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

1 Unit Available
792 Abigail Ct
792 Abigail Court, Fruita, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1754 sqft
4 Bed in Fruita - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** This is a nice sized 4 Bedroom on the South Side of Fruita. Open concept with a formal dining room or extra living area. Central Heat and Air.

1 Unit Available
124 N Park Ct
124 North Park Court, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home will hit all the marks. Complete with open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large fenced yard with RV parking and more.
Results within 5 miles of Fruita

1 Unit Available
13 Madeira Court
13 Madeira Court, Redlands, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Home in the Vineyards - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is in the Redlands Vineyard subdivision. Boasting 1600 square feet with views of the Colorado National Monument.

1 Unit Available
846 22 Rd
846 22 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom home w/ large yard in country setting. - Property Id: 294184 Property has large yard with full grown trees in front and back that is fenced on 3 sides. Large storage shed and nice views.

1 Unit Available
2372 J Rd
2372 J Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1692 sqft
3 bed, 1 3/4 bath property with 1692 sq. ft! You'll love the serene setting, and peacefulness on the 12 acre property. Call today to schedule a showing!! Tenant to verify all to satisfaction. Certain conditions may apply.
Results within 10 miles of Fruita

Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.

Summer Hill
1 Unit Available
2690 Summer Hill Dr
2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2007 sqft
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1300 sqft
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!! This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!!

1 Unit Available
1546 Elm Ave
1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
1735 8 Road
1735 8 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Trailer on 4 acres - 16x76 3 Bed 2 bath Trailer with a 3 car garage in as is condition on 4 acres. Would make a great horse property or for goats, chickens. Amazing views of the Bookcliffs. Split floor plan.

1 Unit Available
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
845 sqft
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.

1 Unit Available
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,

1 Unit Available
140 Ouray Ave
140 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room.

Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3021 N 15th St
3021 North 15th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
Centrally located, easy access to university, hospitals, airport, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, wood floors, ceiling fans, family room fenced yard . No pets, no smokers

1 Unit Available
1040 Walnut Avenue
1040 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.

1 Unit Available
924 Vista Court
924 Vista Court, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2818 sqft
Watch Tour on our website for 360 degree pics at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Zillow users: Please see our website to schedule a showing.

The Ridges
1 Unit Available
373 Ridges Boulevard
373 Ridges Boulevard, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
PHOTOS are NOT of updates! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW VIEWERS - Please contact us via our website www.freedomprop.

The Ridges
1 Unit Available
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
4200 sqft
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

1 Unit Available
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.

1 Unit Available
419 Chipeta Ave.
419 Chipeta Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
657 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single family home - Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in the downtown area. Rent is $800 per month with $800 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fruita?
The average rent price for Fruita rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fruita?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fruita from include Clifton, Fruitvale, and Grand Junction.

