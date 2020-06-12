/
/
new castle
5 Apartments for rent in New Castle, CO📍
640 Alder Ridge
640 Alder Ridge Lane, New Castle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
640 Alder Ridge - 640 Alder Ridge Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Upgraded Townhome - Awesome 3-bed, 2-bath townhome in Castle Valley.
Lakota Canyon Ranch
790 Castle Valley Boulevard
790 Castle Valley Boulevard, New Castle, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1099 sqft
Third floor 2 bedroom plus loft Shibui Condo with 1 assigned parking space, low exterior maintenance and great storage. No Smoking. No pets. Available June 1,2020. $1,800 Security deposit.
357 Dragonroot
357 Dragonroot Drive, New Castle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1586 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family ranch style home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage and large partially fenced backyard.
646 River View Drive #903
646 River View Drive, Garfield County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
PRIVATE 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo with and oversized, heated 1-car garage.
710 Main Street, Apt 718
710 West Main Street, Silt, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
710 Main Street, Apt 718 Available 07/10/20 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN SILT! - Includes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer, Central AC. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays gas & electric.
The average rent price for New Castle rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the colleges located in the New Castle area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Castle from include Glenwood Springs, Basalt, Snowmass Village, and Rifle.