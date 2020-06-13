9 Apartments for rent in Durango, CO

Life in Durango

Hopefully you have deep pockets, because luxury apartments are pretty much the only way to go in Durango, where the average rental costs around $1100 and multi-bedroom apartments and townhouses typically go for two grand or more. Fortunately, you get what you pay for in Durango, as rental properties throughout the city usually come equipped with top flight amenities including gourmet kitchens, furnished interiors, scenic views, laundry facilities, Jacuzzis, gyms, clubhouses, scenic views, and more. Most landlords perform credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some hiccups in your leasing past, you’ll need a cosigner to seal the deal for your new apartment in Durango. Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting essentials – a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, your most recent W2, banking info, and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Planning to introduce a furry, four-footed friend to your new apartment in Durango? Pet policies differ from property to property, as some landlords allow cats only while others allow cats and dogs both, and a few frown at the idea of even a goldfish sharing living space with you. Obviously, pet owners should be sure to call a property in advance to see whether or not it’s pet-friendly before scheduling a visit. If you’re a business owner looking to set up shop in Durango, you’re in luck: the listings are loaded with office spaces available for rent, ranging from cozy studio spaces for around a grand all the way to spacious, fully equipped office spaces for nearly $5000.

A tourist hotspot featuring a vibrant arts scene and surrounded by mountains, lakes, and five ski resorts, Durango is a city with a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Factor in a variety of safe, family-friendly neighborhoods, and some of the most laid back peeps you’ll find anywhere, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Durango. So what’s the delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting!