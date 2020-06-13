Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Durango, CO

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Skyline
1000 Goeglein Gulch, Durango, CO
Studio
$1,050
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Spacious apartments with mountain views and lots of natural light. Private balconies. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Hardwood floor. Pet-friendly with garage parking available. Near Durango Mountain Ski Resort.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
150 Confluence Apartments
150 Confluence Ave, Durango, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Confluence at Three Springs in Durango is Colorado's newest apartment community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2855 Main Avenue Unit A103 - 1
2855 Main Avenue, Durango, CO
Studio
$1,100
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This office space is centrally located in the North Main business district. It has a front & back entrance. Ample parking in the parking lot behind the unit. This office space rents for $1100.00 a month + electric.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
200 West 32nd St. - 5
200 W 32nd St, Durango, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit rents for $1150.00 a month utilities included. This unit has a new kitchen floor, paint & new windows. Students okay No Pets!! Short walk to the trolley stop, laundry mat, & grocery store. A Security Deposit of $ 1125.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1135 Florida Rd. - A6
1135 Florida Road, Durango, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Terrace Gardens Condominiums. This home offers 1 covered parking space as well as 1 uncovered space small storage, and laundry onsite. The monthly rent is $1075.00 plus electric.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
102 Via Tuscana
102 Via Tuscana, Durango, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2198 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful Durango home with hardwood flooring and large bedrooms each with a balcony overlooking Hillcrest Golf Course. This 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108
1100 Goeglein Gulch, Durango, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
862 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath on the first floor at Silver Peaks Condominiums. Unit also includes a small storage closet & access to the gym. Very close to Fort Lewis College. Ideal for a college student. $1375.00 per month plus electricity and natural gas.
Results within 1 mile of Durango
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Rocket Pointe
1255 Escalante Dr, La Plata County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,515
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Rocket Pointe, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Durango, CO.
Results within 5 miles of Durango

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
180 Metz Lane - 1404
180 Metz Ln, La Plata County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1473 sqft
This beautiful, newly built townhome is situated right in town just east of the Animas River. With stunning views and great access to multiple venues, it would be a very nice place to call home.
City GuideDurango
A mostly affluent little city of roughly 17,000, surrounded by the majestic San Juan Mountains in the Animas River Valley, Durango is not only a popular vacation destination but also might be the perfect place for apartment dwellers like you to call home. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in Durango, Colorado? Then start sifting through the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together, and you’ll be kicking back in a super sweet Durango rental in no time (...
Life in Durango

Hopefully you have deep pockets, because luxury apartments are pretty much the only way to go in Durango, where the average rental costs around $1100 and multi-bedroom apartments and townhouses typically go for two grand or more. Fortunately, you get what you pay for in Durango, as rental properties throughout the city usually come equipped with top flight amenities including gourmet kitchens, furnished interiors, scenic views, laundry facilities, Jacuzzis, gyms, clubhouses, scenic views, and more. Most landlords perform credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some hiccups in your leasing past, you’ll need a cosigner to seal the deal for your new apartment in Durango. Don’t forget to bring along the apartment hunting essentials – a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, your most recent W2, banking info, and a list of previous residences – when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Planning to introduce a furry, four-footed friend to your new apartment in Durango? Pet policies differ from property to property, as some landlords allow cats only while others allow cats and dogs both, and a few frown at the idea of even a goldfish sharing living space with you. Obviously, pet owners should be sure to call a property in advance to see whether or not it’s pet-friendly before scheduling a visit. If you’re a business owner looking to set up shop in Durango, you’re in luck: the listings are loaded with office spaces available for rent, ranging from cozy studio spaces for around a grand all the way to spacious, fully equipped office spaces for nearly $5000.

A tourist hotspot featuring a vibrant arts scene and surrounded by mountains, lakes, and five ski resorts, Durango is a city with a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Factor in a variety of safe, family-friendly neighborhoods, and some of the most laid back peeps you’ll find anywhere, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in Durango. So what’s the delay? Start clicking away, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Durango?
The average rent price for Durango rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Durango?
Some of the colleges located in the Durango area include Fort Lewis College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Durango?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Durango from include Farmington, and Cortez.

