3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grand Junction, CO
1040 Walnut Avenue
1040 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!! This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!!
Fairmount
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.
1353 N 20th St
1353 North 20th Street, Grand Junction, CO
1353 N 20th St Available 06/17/20 CMU Students Welcome 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.
519 Compton Street
519 Compton Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to CMU - This 907 square foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and has newer flooring. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Covered carport with attached storage shed.
Mesa Gardens
506 N 24th St
506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
1546 Elm Ave
1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,
2819 Meade Ct
2819 Meade Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, it's nestled on a col-de-sac in the north area of town in a very nice neighborhood.
Fairmount
3021 N 15th St
3021 North 15th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
Centrally located, easy access to university, hospitals, airport, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, wood floors, ceiling fans, family room fenced yard . No pets, no smokers
2855 Grand Falls Dr
2855 Grand Falls Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1897 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities. Central heating and air. Contact ABC Property Management 970-263-7250 for more information.
1825 Orchard Avenue
1825 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
LARGE BEAUTIFUL HOUSE! 5 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath for $2,300 / month. 1925 sq ft. No Pets Available 6/10/2020. Call our office to do Tenant Pre-Screens and set up a showing!
575 Belhaven Way
575 Belhaven Way, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1264 sqft
575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry.
The Ridges
407 Butte Ct
407 Butte Court, Grand Junction, CO
407 Butte Ct Available 05/15/20 Larger Home in the Redlands! Great Views and near Redlands Mesa Golf Course - See our 360 Degree pics on our website at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2499 Tiptop Ave B
2499 Tiptop Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Beauty, distinguished design, location! - Property Id: 142280 Brand new construction. Single family home in beautiful north area, easy to maintain for working professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Junction
924 Vista Court
924 Vista Court, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2818 sqft
Watch Tour on our website for 360 degree pics at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Zillow users: Please see our website to schedule a showing.
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.
846 22 Rd
846 22 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom home w/ large yard in country setting. - Property Id: 294184 Property has large yard with full grown trees in front and back that is fenced on 3 sides. Large storage shed and nice views.
Grove Creek
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
3157 E Merganser Lane Available 07/10/20 Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room.
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.
497 Coronado Court # C
497 Coronado Ct, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees.
604 Darlene Ct
604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge.