Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Montrose, CO

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
3427 Woodbridge Place
3427 Woodbridge Place, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1776 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1776 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays Water, Gas and Electric utilities HOA maintains yard No pets

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
171 Montrose Drive
171 Montrose Drive, Montrose, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 1296 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays all utilities No Pets

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
409 S 3rd St - 1
409 S 3rd St, Montrose, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath 600 Sq. Ft. One cat allowed Owner pays W/S/T

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
3816 Mt. Hayden Dr.
3816 Mount Hayden Drive, Montrose, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,843
3909 sqft
Main house: 5 bed 3 bath 3909 Sq. Ft. Office 3 Car Garage Fenced Backyard, Studio Apartment: 1 bath 295 Sq. Ft. Pets Negotiable Tenant pays all utilities Owner pays HOA dues Tenant pays required clubhouse house membership and transfer fee. $100.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1200 E Main St. - 27
1200 East Main Street, Montrose, CO
Studio
$600
300 sqft
Studio apartment 1 Bath Upstairs Level All utilities included No pets

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
605 S. 12th - 2
605 South 12th Street, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge Owner pays electric up to $60.00. All other utilities are included Internet included No Pets Aspen Grove offers bright, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1924 H Whitehouse Drive
1924 White House Dr, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper level No Pets Tenant pays electricity
Results within 1 mile of Montrose

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
68897 Hwy 50
68897 Highway 50, Montrose County, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
1 bed 1 bath 616 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays all utilities No pets No garage access

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Montrose?
The average rent price for Montrose rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.