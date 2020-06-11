/
8 Apartments for rent in Montrose, CO📍
3427 Woodbridge Place
3427 Woodbridge Place, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1776 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1776 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays Water, Gas and Electric utilities HOA maintains yard No pets
171 Montrose Drive
171 Montrose Drive, Montrose, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 1296 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays all utilities No Pets
409 S 3rd St - 1
409 S 3rd St, Montrose, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath 600 Sq. Ft. One cat allowed Owner pays W/S/T
3816 Mt. Hayden Dr.
3816 Mount Hayden Drive, Montrose, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,843
3909 sqft
Main house: 5 bed 3 bath 3909 Sq. Ft. Office 3 Car Garage Fenced Backyard, Studio Apartment: 1 bath 295 Sq. Ft. Pets Negotiable Tenant pays all utilities Owner pays HOA dues Tenant pays required clubhouse house membership and transfer fee. $100.
1200 E Main St. - 27
1200 East Main Street, Montrose, CO
Studio
$600
300 sqft
Studio apartment 1 Bath Upstairs Level All utilities included No pets
605 S. 12th - 2
605 South 12th Street, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge Owner pays electric up to $60.00. All other utilities are included Internet included No Pets Aspen Grove offers bright, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom apartments.
1924 H Whitehouse Drive
1924 White House Dr, Montrose, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper level No Pets Tenant pays electricity
Results within 1 mile of Montrose
68897 Hwy 50
68897 Highway 50, Montrose County, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
1 bed 1 bath 616 Sq. Ft. Tenant pays all utilities No pets No garage access