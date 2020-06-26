504 Cheyenne St B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available now is this condo (built last year) with incredible views of Lookout Mountain and walking distance to the School of Mines and Downtown Golden with parks, restaurants, shops and entertainment. This condo is in a very safe, private and quiet location, above the detached garage of a single family house with a private entrance through the garage. When you enter you'll find a mud room/ laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, shelves, sink and storage space. You go up one flight of stairs to the condo with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counters. Two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 1145 square feet plus a deck with unobstructed views of the Hang Gliders and Parasailers on Lookout Mountain. This condo has lots of storage, a swamp cooler, attached one car garage plus off street parking. Rent includes gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and high speed internet. Small dogs will be considered.

