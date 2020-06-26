All apartments in Golden
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

504 Cheyenne St B

504 Cheyenne St · No Longer Available
Location

504 Cheyenne St, Golden, CO 80403
Golden Proper

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo by Downtown Golden - Property Id: 125285

Available now is this condo (built last year) with incredible views of Lookout Mountain and walking distance to the School of Mines and Downtown Golden with parks, restaurants, shops and entertainment. This condo is in a very safe, private and quiet location, above the detached garage of a single family house with a private entrance through the garage. When you enter you'll find a mud room/ laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, shelves, sink and storage space. You go up one flight of stairs to the condo with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful wood floors and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counters. Two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 1145 square feet plus a deck with unobstructed views of the Hang Gliders and Parasailers on Lookout Mountain. This condo has lots of storage, a swamp cooler, attached one car garage plus off street parking. Rent includes gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and high speed internet. Small dogs will be considered.
Property Id 125285

(RLNE5014179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Cheyenne St B have any available units?
504 Cheyenne St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 504 Cheyenne St B have?
Some of 504 Cheyenne St B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Cheyenne St B currently offering any rent specials?
504 Cheyenne St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Cheyenne St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St B is pet friendly.
Does 504 Cheyenne St B offer parking?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St B offers parking.
Does 504 Cheyenne St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Cheyenne St B have a pool?
No, 504 Cheyenne St B does not have a pool.
Does 504 Cheyenne St B have accessible units?
No, 504 Cheyenne St B does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Cheyenne St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Cheyenne St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Cheyenne St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Cheyenne St B does not have units with air conditioning.
