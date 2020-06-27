All apartments in Golden
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

501 Golden Circle #101

501 Golden Cir · No Longer Available
Location

501 Golden Cir, Golden, CO 80401

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
pet friendly
sauna
Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Golden with easy access to city and mountains! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!
More photos coming soon!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This large 3 bedroom / 2 bath condo comes with some great amenities. There is a washer and dryer in the apartment. The community has a clubhouse with a full kitchen, outdoor pool, sauna, multiple billiards tables, fitness center, basketball and vollyball courts. The landscaping is lush with trails throughout the neighborhood.

This place is also in a perfect location for both urban and mountain adventures. There is easy access to I-70 and E470 as well as quick access to the School of Mines. Colorado Mills Shopping Area is just a few minutes away where there is great shopping and dining opportunities. South Table Mountain is just 3 miles away where there are miles of hiking trails.
Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas utilities included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com.
Pets will not be considered at this time.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com. If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

