410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit

** PLEASE USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS https://showmojo.com/l/87e22020e5 ** This amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is the upper unit in a quiet and charming duplex conveniently located off of Washington Ave with quick access to I-70. The home has been owner occupied in the previous years and has been meticulously cared for. The home feels spacious and bright with many windows providing natural light. This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood style laminate flooring in the common areas, a large kitchen and dining area, fresh carpet in the bedrooms, and generous closet space throughout the unit. First month's rent and last month's rent required for move in. Another great listing by Kirby Richard at Renters Warehouse.