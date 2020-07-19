All apartments in Golden
410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit
410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit

410 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

410 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80403
Golden Proper

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
** PLEASE USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS https://showmojo.com/l/87e22020e5 ** This amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is the upper unit in a quiet and charming duplex conveniently located off of Washington Ave with quick access to I-70. The home has been owner occupied in the previous years and has been meticulously cared for. The home feels spacious and bright with many windows providing natural light. This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood style laminate flooring in the common areas, a large kitchen and dining area, fresh carpet in the bedrooms, and generous closet space throughout the unit. First month's rent and last month's rent required for move in. Another great listing by Kirby Richard at Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit have any available units?
410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
Is 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit currently offering any rent specials?
410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit pet-friendly?
No, 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit offer parking?
No, 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit does not offer parking.
Does 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit have a pool?
No, 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit does not have a pool.
Does 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit have accessible units?
No, 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Washington Avenue Uppr Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
