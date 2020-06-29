303 Orion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Incredible 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Golden - WOW! Nicely renovated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch is a great find in Golden! The main level features a large open floor plan and includes hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, and all three bedrooms. The kitchen is completely updated with newer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The full basement is over 900 additional square feet but is unfinished. There is a full finished bathroom in the basement and plenty of room to set up a gym, office, or play space. Other amenities include a 1 car garage, central A/C, large yard, sprinkler system and a large storage shed This is an incredible location and property. Don't miss out, this one will go quick. Landlords will consider a pet.



Just a few blocks from Golden Heights Park AND Estates Park. Jefferson County schools, near Colorado Mills Mall, restaurants, Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Easy to get anywhere, quick and convenient highway access to 93, C-470, 6th Ave or I-70. Not far from St. Anthony's hospital, Light Rail and SO MUCH MORE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5583247)