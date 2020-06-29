All apartments in Golden
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

303 Orion Street

303 Orion Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 Orion Street, Golden, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Incredible 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Golden - WOW! Nicely renovated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch is a great find in Golden! The main level features a large open floor plan and includes hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, and all three bedrooms. The kitchen is completely updated with newer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The full basement is over 900 additional square feet but is unfinished. There is a full finished bathroom in the basement and plenty of room to set up a gym, office, or play space. Other amenities include a 1 car garage, central A/C, large yard, sprinkler system and a large storage shed This is an incredible location and property. Don't miss out, this one will go quick. Landlords will consider a pet.

Just a few blocks from Golden Heights Park AND Estates Park. Jefferson County schools, near Colorado Mills Mall, restaurants, Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Easy to get anywhere, quick and convenient highway access to 93, C-470, 6th Ave or I-70. Not far from St. Anthony's hospital, Light Rail and SO MUCH MORE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Orion Street have any available units?
303 Orion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 303 Orion Street have?
Some of 303 Orion Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Orion Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Orion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Orion Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 Orion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 303 Orion Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 Orion Street offers parking.
Does 303 Orion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Orion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Orion Street have a pool?
No, 303 Orion Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 Orion Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Orion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Orion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Orion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Orion Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Orion Street has units with air conditioning.

