1417 Ulysses Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1417 Ulysses Street

1417 Ulysses Street · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Ulysses Street, Golden, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
Newly remodeled two bedroom townhome for rent in Golden. Grant Townhome. Hardwood floors on main level with remodeled kitchen. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and tile floors. All Stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are on second floor with breath-taking mountain views. One car attached garage with lots of storage! Cedar town home with balcony, 2 stories, big backyard, mountain views, quiet community, newer carpet, freshly painted, close to shopping King Soopers, School of Mines, Coors, Courthouse, lots of walking trails, 30 minutes to downtown Denver, 5 minutes from I-70 to the mountains. Great location. To view, call Eddie Ellington, broker, 720-838-6714 cell. 303-688-5799 home or 303-663-0000 office. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Ulysses Street have any available units?
1417 Ulysses Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 1417 Ulysses Street have?
Some of 1417 Ulysses Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Ulysses Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Ulysses Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Ulysses Street pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Ulysses Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 1417 Ulysses Street offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Ulysses Street offers parking.
Does 1417 Ulysses Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Ulysses Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Ulysses Street have a pool?
No, 1417 Ulysses Street does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Ulysses Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 Ulysses Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Ulysses Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Ulysses Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Ulysses Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1417 Ulysses Street has units with air conditioning.
