1417 Ulysses Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage internet access

Newly remodeled two bedroom townhome for rent in Golden. Grant Townhome. Hardwood floors on main level with remodeled kitchen. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and tile floors. All Stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are on second floor with breath-taking mountain views. One car attached garage with lots of storage! Cedar town home with balcony, 2 stories, big backyard, mountain views, quiet community, newer carpet, freshly painted, close to shopping King Soopers, School of Mines, Coors, Courthouse, lots of walking trails, 30 minutes to downtown Denver, 5 minutes from I-70 to the mountains. Great location. To view, call Eddie Ellington, broker, 720-838-6714 cell. 303-688-5799 home or 303-663-0000 office. A must see.