Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Gleneagle, CO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gleneagle offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
13658 Paradise Villas Grove
13658 Paradise Villas Grove, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
3168 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch Style 3 Bedroom + Office Patio Home in Gleneagle - This home has a bright and open floor plan with lots of space.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
14311 White Peak Drive
14311 White Peak Drive, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1312 sqft
PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.
Results within 1 mile of Gleneagle
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,374
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2980 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.
Results within 5 miles of Gleneagle
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
26 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,248
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
19 Units Available
Middle Creek
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,257
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
17 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
41 Units Available
Interquest
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
10 Units Available
Interquest
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Trailridge
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
10638 Leadville Creek Pt.
10638 Leadville Creek Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2360 sqft
Beautiful end-unit townhome with brand-new carpet & interior paint located in D20! - 10638 Leadville Creek Point Colorado Springs, CO 80908 Living in the highly desirable “Townes at Kettle Creek” neighborhood – D20! End-unit townhome with

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
691 Brambleberry Heights
691 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2250 sqft
Villas at Northgate - Property Id: 315076 Be the first to live in this beautiful three level townhome with a 2 car garage, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and award winning nearby schools.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
10813 Tincup Creek Pt
10813 Tincup Creek Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2239 sqft
This beautiful, open, and bright townhome near Old Ranch Rd.

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
1183 Yellow Dogwood Heights
1183 Yellow Dogwood Hts, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1428 sqft
This stunning 3 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom town home will welcome you with 1428 square feet of living space! This property comes with a gorgeous complete kitchen that includes a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1140 Magic Lamp Way
1140 Magic Lamp Way, Woodmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Available: August 20, 2020 PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
884 Deschutes Dr - 1
884 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2482 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! 4 BR | 3 BA | 2-car GAR | Rent = $2100 Total Sq. Ft = 2482 | Finished Sq.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
1821 Spring Water Point
1821 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1415 sqft
Brand New, modern Townhome, with fabulous Great Room , beautiful open kitchen with walk-in pantry, half bath , mechanical room and direct access from your own two car attached garage. Island in Kitchen with stone countertops, and all new appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1
2742 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
MUST SEE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home is available for rent in North Colorado Springs. Spacious 1800 sq ft unit with 18ft ceilings. Open concept living room and kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
723 Brambleberry Heights
723 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2308 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Kettle Creek
1815 Spring Water Pt
1815 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1475 sqft
Available 05/31/20 Brand New Urban Style Townhouse at Victory Ridge - Property Id: 253932 A new build stylish, urban style town home located at The District @ Victory! The brand new 2-story town home offers low maintenance living with private

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Gleneagle
Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
17 Units Available
Rockrimmon
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
8 Units Available
Anderosa
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,544
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Gleneagle, CO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gleneagle offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Gleneagle. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gleneagle can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

