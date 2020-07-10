/
167 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with washer-dryer
Cimarron Hills
1660 Peterson Rd
1660 Peterson Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1064 sqft
Ranch style home with central air, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage w/ large fenced backyard. Close to military bases, Falcon D-49 schools, 1,064 sq total sq ft. No pets.
Cimarron Hills
2024 Reed Grass Way
2024 Reed Grass Way, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS AND NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. Located just couple miles away from entertainment & shopping on the Powers Corridor and Peterson AFB. Falcon D49 School District. This spacious 2622 sq.f.
Springs Ranch
6749 Bismark Road
6749 Bismark Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom townhome in Falcon * Bright and open kitchen* Large living room with gas fireplace* Large Bedrooms with walk in closets* Unfinished basement for storage Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at
Cimarron Hills
1236 Commanchero Drive
1236 Commanchero Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1459 sqft
Fantastic bi-level home in Cimarron Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage. fully fenced yard, Hobby room or office located off of utility room.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills
Cimarron Hills
1781 Dewhirst Drive
1781 Dewhirst Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2907 sqft
1781 Dewhirst Drive Available 08/07/20 VIEWS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND PIKES PEAK - CENTRAL A/C* OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN CLAREMONT RANCH CLOSE TO PAFB* SUNNY COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, ISLAND, POT RACK , DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE AND COUNTRY
Cimarron Hills
2648 Shannara Grove
2648 Shannara Grove, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1520 sqft
This town home in Claremont Ranch is your new sanctuary. The sizable living room welcomes you into a refined, well cared for space. Open main level floor plan with a three sided gas fireplace.
Rustic Hills
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx. 2,220 total sq ft with 1,504 finished sq ft. Attached 1 car oversized garage.
Stetson Hills
5344 Arroyo St
5344 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2079 sqft
Open floor plan newly remodeled 2 story home with finished basement is calling your name. 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage. A/C for the hot days of Colorado Springs. Upper level balcony to enjoy the mountain views and the meticulously maintain lot.
8080 Pumice Point
8080 Pumice Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2158 sqft
8080 Pumice Point Available 08/14/20 BRAND NEW RANCH HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
Stetson Hills
6924 Ash Creek Heights - Unit 102 #102
6924 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Ground Level Condo in Gated Community with Clubhouse and Pool! - This is a great place for you! Gated community, assigned covered parking spot very close to your unit which sits on a corner with views of Pikes Peak from the dining area and the
Rustic Hills
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.
Rustic Hills
5521 Bonita Village Drive
5521 Bonita Village Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Charming move-in ready 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom rental. Nice fenced yard with patio surrounded by mature trees. Washer and dryer provided. 1 car attached garage. 1 pet max. Call today for a showing!
Springs Ranch
3360 Bexley Drive
3360 Bexley Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3064 sqft
3360 Bexley Drive Available 10/10/19 BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
Stetson Hills
3868 Happy Jack Drive
3868 Happy Jack Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2348 sqft
This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 2,348 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Vista Grande
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Old Farm
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1368 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
Norwood
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Sundown
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Wagon Trails
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Pikes Peak Park
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
