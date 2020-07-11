/
apartments with washer dryer
137 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO with washer-dryer
12 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
22 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,173
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
$
17 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
3695 Strawberry Fields C
3695 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
3695 Strawberry Fields C Available 08/17/20 Ground level, end unit condo available in gated community! - Property features an open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room.
Contact for Availability
Stratmoor Hills
3836 Packers Point
3836 Packers Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 1374 square feet of living space! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave.
1 Unit Available
4673 pleasant port View
4673 Pleasant Port Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1501 sqft
Virtual TOUR underneath the picture. Brand New TownHome. Air Conditioning. This End Unit provides additional natural lighting for both the living area and bedrooms upstairs. The Main level offers an Open Floor plan with Living Room and Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Pikes Peak Park
2756 Scotchbroom Point
2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island.
Results within 5 miles of Stratmoor
30 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
23 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
2 Units Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
5 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
9 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
4 Units Available
Broadmoor
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
1 Unit Available
Pikes Peak Park
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
12 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,500
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
7 Units Available
Old Colorado City
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
2 Units Available
Skyway
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
1 Unit Available
Eastborough
447 Ellers Grove
447 Ellers Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
Come see our 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse which conveniently located about 10 minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and is near shopping, schools, and parks/playgrounds.
1 Unit Available
2296 Gilpin Avenue
2296 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Very well maintained end unit Townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
821 South Weber Street
821 South Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
Available move in date September 1, 2020 Amazing 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,371 square foot townhome was built in 2004 and is in highly desirable Lowell District near Downtown.
1 Unit Available
Gateway Park
4520 Lamplighter Cir
4520 Lamplighter Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
3 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE 1550 SQ FT - Property Id: 312731 EXCELLENT RENTAL LOCATION GREAT HOA TAKE CARE OF THE PROPERTY EXTREMELY WELL. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR MILITARY BASES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.