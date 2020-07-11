/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
127 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley Ranch
4845 Spokane Way
4845 Spokane Way, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2788 sqft
4845 Spokane Way Available 08/21/20 Two-story Home has Three Bedrooms + loft area! - The main level flows nicely with soaring ceilings in many areas.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4673 pleasant port View
4673 Pleasant Port Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1501 sqft
Virtual TOUR underneath the picture. Brand New TownHome. Air Conditioning. This End Unit provides additional natural lighting for both the living area and bedrooms upstairs. The Main level offers an Open Floor plan with Living Room and Kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Little Rock View
4211 Little Rock Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1867 sqft
Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
14 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1305 Lords Hill Dr
1305 Lords Hill Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
One level living with Central Air. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has walk in closet and private 5 pc Master bath with oval soaking tub and large shower. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Eat in kitchen walks out to back yard.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4831 Harrier Ridge Dr
4831 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
Nice town home with easy access to Ft. Carson features central air conditioning, 5 piece master bathroom, small fenced yard, and a 2 car detached garage! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,520 sq. ft.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Southborough
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive
4843 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
South East located Townhome near Ft Carson and Peterson AFB. The 2 bed, 2.5 bath interior unit is located in a townhome community. This townhome has a private fenced back yard which is all landscaped that leads to the detached 2-car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southborough
3095 Harpy Grove
3095 Harpy Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
3095 Harpy Grove - 2 Story built in 2014. Approx. 1,561 total sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. Brand new townhome. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Southborough
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr
3251 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3980 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Stucco Home - Property Id: 233516 Beautiful & spacious single-family home located in a family and military friendly neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6627 Mandan Drive
6627 Mandan Dr, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2482 sqft
GORGEOUS, LIKE NEW HOME. This open plan ranch style home is 2482 sq ft. Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living rooms flow together.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
7860 Sandy Springs Point
7860 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Charming and updated home with modern touches. The front porch is perfect for welcoming guests or enjoying the sunshine.
Results within 5 miles of Security-Widefield
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
30 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
23 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,173
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
5 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
Pikes Peak Park
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Eastborough
447 Ellers Grove
447 Ellers Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
Come see our 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse which conveniently located about 10 minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and is near shopping, schools, and parks/playgrounds.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2296 Gilpin Avenue
2296 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Very well maintained end unit Townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car detached garage.
