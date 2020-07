Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

Enjoy a beautiful, fully-furnished log cabin retreat away from the city! Located on over 5 acres with quick access off of Hwy 119. A huge loft completes this over-sized log cabin, making it perfect for family getaways. A hot tub in the gazebo is perfect for relaxing after a long day of hiking on trails. To set a showing, please fill out an application at www.MountainHavenCO.com