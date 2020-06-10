All apartments in Central City
Gold Mountain Village
Gold Mountain Village

440 Powder Run Dr · (980) 446-3458
Rent Special
First Month Free Or Reduced Monthly Rent! (on select units)

Location

440 Powder Run Dr, Central City, CO 80427

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4108 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 6205 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7301 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 3206 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 7107 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gold Mountain Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Located in the mountain town of Central City, Colorado, Gold Mountain Village Apartments brings together mountain scenery and comfortable living at an affordable cost! With spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer connections, life becomes easier and simpler. The seclusion of the mountains mixes with the easy accessibility of Denver just a drive away, making it easy to live in both worlds of city and small town. Get an amazing view of the mountains and all the fresh air you need at Gold Mountain Village Apartments!

Entertainment is right around the corner at Gold Mountain Village, close enough to Black Hawk for weekend fun and events! A less than ten minute drive gets you to downtown Central City with the local Central City Opera House, haunted buildings, the Hidee Gold Mine, and Gilpin History Museum to visit.

Looking for more outdoor entertainment? Surrounding mountains are easily accessible for hiking, backpacking, and other outdoor recreational activities to enjoy the mountain air. Our apartment community is situated in a great location for city-dwellers looking for more of the quiet life in a mountain town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 7, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $350
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $200, Second Pet: $100
fee: First Pet: $200, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
restrictions: 15 lb weight limit; Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers(Staffordshire), Wolf Breed, American Bull Do, Karelian Bear Do, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Surface lot. Surface lot parking available.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gold Mountain Village have any available units?
Gold Mountain Village has 6 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gold Mountain Village have?
Some of Gold Mountain Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gold Mountain Village currently offering any rent specials?
Gold Mountain Village is offering the following rent specials: First Month Free Or Reduced Monthly Rent! (on select units)
Is Gold Mountain Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Gold Mountain Village is pet friendly.
Does Gold Mountain Village offer parking?
Yes, Gold Mountain Village offers parking.
Does Gold Mountain Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gold Mountain Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gold Mountain Village have a pool?
No, Gold Mountain Village does not have a pool.
Does Gold Mountain Village have accessible units?
No, Gold Mountain Village does not have accessible units.
Does Gold Mountain Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gold Mountain Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Gold Mountain Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Gold Mountain Village does not have units with air conditioning.
