Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Located in the mountain town of Central City, Colorado, Gold Mountain Village Apartments brings together mountain scenery and comfortable living at an affordable cost! With spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer connections, life becomes easier and simpler. The seclusion of the mountains mixes with the easy accessibility of Denver just a drive away, making it easy to live in both worlds of city and small town. Get an amazing view of the mountains and all the fresh air you need at Gold Mountain Village Apartments!



Entertainment is right around the corner at Gold Mountain Village, close enough to Black Hawk for weekend fun and events! A less than ten minute drive gets you to downtown Central City with the local Central City Opera House, haunted buildings, the Hidee Gold Mine, and Gilpin History Museum to visit.



Looking for more outdoor entertainment? Surrounding mountains are easily accessible for hiking, backpacking, and other outdoor recreational activities to enjoy the mountain air. Our apartment community is situated in a great location for city-dwellers looking for more of the quiet life in a mountain town.