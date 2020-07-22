/
summit county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Summit County, CO📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Bills Ranch Road C-311
500 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Unit C-311 Available 08/01/20 Mountainside Condo, Frisco, CO 1B/2lofts/2Ba - Property Id: 261378 If you want to live in Summit county without the resort crowds but WITH the resort amenities, look here! Our 1 bedroom, 2 lofts and 2 bathroom condo
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
500 pitkin
500 Pitkin Street, Frisco, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
Great townhome Bill's ranch neighborhood in Frisco - Property Id: 305694 Rent this turnkey townhome in Frisco, Colorado and enjoy the Bills Ranch family oriented quiet neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Peaks View Court 333
107 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Blue River Condos - Property Id: 282054 3 bedroom/2bath, furnished, 2 queen beds, 1 murphy bed, top floor unit, hot tub onsite, fireplace, on bus route Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Bills Ranch Road 253B
520 Bills Ranch Rd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
844 sqft
Mountainside Condos 253B - Property Id: 306455 Nicely furnished 2bed/2bath, all utils included, stainless steel appliances, flat screen tv's, deck, gas fireplace, queen in each bedroom, full clubhouse with hot tubs, pool, laundry, $2295/month.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
060 Oro Grande rd 201
060 Oro Grande Road, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Ski in Ski out in Keystone - Property Id: 12503 Beautiful remodel 2 bdr 2 bth fully furnished with washer and dryer in unit across from the ski lift condo. Pool and hot tub in common areas, right underneath the condo!! 6 months to a year lease.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8022 Ryan Gulch Road Unit C4
8022 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
552 sqft
Immaculate Modern Aspen Shadows Condo - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - SEARCH OTHER AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
397 Cove Blvd. Unit 4B
397 Cove Blvd, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
828 sqft
Soda Creek Condos Dillon - 2BDR/2BA In Unit Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Ridge Conds
9800 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2BR 2Bath with carport, fully furnished, NP ,NS, 12 mo lease, 1 Month security deposit. immediately available, New Kitchen and Master Bath, On Bus route, best view in the county.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51
9430 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1466 sqft
Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- Snowscape 51 - Available for a winter seasonal lease November 1 through April 30! Spacious 2 bedroom plus loft/3 bathroom fully furnished condo in Wildernest.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Ensign Drive
54 Ensign Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
54 Ensign Drive Available 09/01/20 Long Term - 54 Ensign Drive - Ensign Drive 54 is a spacious unit with high ceilings and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light and mountain views.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
33 Skyline Drive
33 Skyline Drive, Dillon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1520 sqft
33 Skyline Drive Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - 33 Skyline Drive - 2 bed 3 bath located near City Market and Skyline movie theater in Dillon. 3 levels with both beds upstairs. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and plenty of closet space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
253 Pelican Circle, #1607
253 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1253 sqft
253 Pelican Circle, #1607 Available 08/01/20 Large condo on the north side of Breckenridge - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501
370 La Bonte Street, Dillon, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
816 sqft
370 E. La Bonte Street Bldg, A, Unit 501 Available 08/05/20 Lake View Condominiums - Cute Unit in Dillon w/Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Allegra Lane
126 Allegra Lane, Silverthorne, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
126 Allegra Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 126 Allegra Lane - This spacious, well maintained town home has 3 bedroom and 3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
570 Bills Ranch Road Bldg. A, Unit 115
570 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Mountain Side Condos - 2/2 Condo, Covered Parking, Clubhouse - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Creekside Drive Bldg. B, Unit 108
222 Creekside Drive, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
764 sqft
Ten Mile Island Condos- Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath w/Indoor Pool & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Cydney Lane Unit A
61 Cydney Lane, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1755 sqft
Forest Park Townhomes - 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage & Private Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F
595 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
739 sqft
595 Straight Creek Drive Unit 302F Available 08/05/20 Dillon Valley West 302F-2 Bedroom w/Clubhouse & Hot Tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C
303 Overlook Drive, Summit County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
566 sqft
3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C Available 09/08/20 Amazing Views and Pet Negotiable! On bus route! - This top floor condo is offered unfurnished and is available 9/8/20 for a year lease, no options for a shorter lease.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308
183 Pelican Cir, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
183 Pelican Circle, Unit 1308 Available 08/01/20 Villas at Swans Nest 2 bedroom - Villas at Swans Nest is located on the north side of Breckenridge, close to Frisco and the Breckenridge Golf Course.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1127 9000 Divide Road #108
1127 9000 Divide Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
1127 9000 Divide Road #108 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - Mountain Meadows 108 - Modern 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom spacious condo in Frisco.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114
27 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114 Available 09/08/20 Summer or Year Lease, 10 minutes from Breck! - This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit has been updated throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
89100 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 308BB
89100 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
956 sqft
Buffalo Village Condo 2 Bed/2Bath, All Utilities Included - SEARCH OTHER AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
91300 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 91310
91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
888 sqft
Timber Ridge Condos - 2 BDR/2BA Remodeled with Clubhouse, pool hot tub - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Summit County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Boulder. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Lakewood, Westminster, Boulder, and Longmont have apartments for rent.
