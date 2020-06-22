2524 W 100th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPDATE 4 beds 3 full baths 1762 sq ft 2 car garage. NEWER Carpet & flooring, & central Air conditioning. Rear covered concrete patio to enjoy the outdoor. Great location, close school, grocery, & park. Minutes away from hwy I 25, Denver, I 70, E470, DIA & many more! Looking for Long term (2 years or more) lease preferred, 1 year minimum. Pet (DOG ONLY) under 30 pounds will be considered. MMJ is NOT allowed in the premise. For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.